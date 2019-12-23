Song Lyrics of 'Sleigh Ride' by Miley Cyrus

Just hear those sleigh bells ringling ting ting tingling too

Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

Outside the snow is falling and friends are calling "yoo hoo"

Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

Baby

Here we go

Altogether

Our cheeks are nice and rosy and comfy cozy are we

We're snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be

Let's take that road before us and sing a chorus or two

Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

My baby

Aahh, aahh, aahh, aahh

Our cheeks are nice and rosy and comfy cozy are we

We're snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be

Let's take the road before us and sing a chorus or two

Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

