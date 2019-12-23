Song Lyrics of 'Sleigh Ride' by Miley Cyrus
Just hear those sleigh bells ringling ting ting tingling too
Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
Outside the snow is falling and friends are calling "yoo hoo"
Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
Baby
Here we go
Altogether
Our cheeks are nice and rosy and comfy cozy are we
We're snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be
Let's take that road before us and sing a chorus or two
Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
My baby
Aahh, aahh, aahh, aahh
Our cheeks are nice and rosy and comfy cozy are we
We're snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be
Let's take the road before us and sing a chorus or two
Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you