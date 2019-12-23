  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Sleigh Ride' by Miley Cyrus

Song Lyrics of 'Sleigh Ride' by Miley Cyrus

Song Lyrics of 'Sleigh Ride' by Miley Cyrus
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 14:30:38 IST

Just hear those sleigh bells ringling ting ting tingling too
Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
Outside the snow is falling and friends are calling "yoo hoo"
Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

Baby
Here we go
Altogether

Our cheeks are nice and rosy and comfy cozy are we
We're snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be
Let's take that road before us and sing a chorus or two
Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
My baby

Aahh, aahh, aahh, aahh

Our cheeks are nice and rosy and comfy cozy are we
We're snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be
Let's take the road before us and sing a chorus or two
Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'My Sad Christmas Song' by Miley Cyrus

Song Lyrics of 'My Sad Christmas Song' by Miley Cyrus

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Put It All On Me' by Ed Sheeran feat. Ella Mai

Song Lyrics of 'Put It All On Me' by Ed Sheeran feat. Ella Mai

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

Song Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Kalla Sohna Nai by Akhil

Song Lyrics of Kalla Sohna Nai by Akhil

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'White Christmas' by Gwen Stefani

Song Lyrics of 'White Christmas' by Gwen Stefani

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Santa Baby' by Gwen Stefani

Song Lyrics of 'Santa Baby' by Gwen Stefani

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande

Song Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande

NewsKnow why Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan an Elephant?

Know why Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan an Elephant?

Fashion & LifestyleSara Ali Khan walks the red carpet sans makeup

Sara Ali Khan walks the red carpet sans makeup