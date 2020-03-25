Song Lyrics of 'Snowchild' by The Weeknd

I used to pray when I was sixteen

If I didn't make it, then I'd probably make my wrist bleed

Not to mislead, turn my nightmares into big dreams

Whole squad mobbin' even though we only six deep

I was singing notes while my niggas played with six keys

Walking in the snow before I ever made my wrist freeze

I was blowing smoke, had me dizzy like Gillespie

Niggas had no homes, we were living in the dead streets

You couldn't find me like I'm Hoffa

Cover girls jumping out the page like they pop ups

Spending all my money on these niggas that I brought up

Taking care of families for my brothers when they locked up

And I had nothing to believe in

Double cup leanin'

Couldn't even breathe and

For that money I was fiending

Cali was the mission but now a nigga leaving

Leaving, leaving into the night

Now a nigga leaving, leaving

Leaving into the night, oh

She like my futuristic sounds in the new spaceship

Futuristic sex, give her Philip K dick

She never need a man, she what a man need

So I keep on falling for her daily

We was at Coachella going brazy

Stack a couple M's like I was Shady

Now I'm in Tribeca like I'm Jay-Z

Rockin' Sorayama like he pay me

I just signed a new deal with Mercedes

Got me movin' dirty like I'm Swayze

All my diamonds dancing like they Swayze

All my diamonds hitting like they Swae Lee

Jet so big got a business and a coach

Always livin' on the road, rockin' Louis à la mode, nigga

And for that money, I been fiending

Cali was the mission, but now a nigga leaving

Leaving, leaving into the night

Now a nigga leaving, leaving

Leaving into the night, oh

Twenty mill' mansion, never lived in it

Zero edge pool, never dipped in it

Superstar neighbor in my business

Paparazzi tryna catch me slippin' and

Going on tour is my vacation

Every month another accusation

Only thing I'm phobic of is failing

I was never blessed with any patience

So a nigga leaving, leaving, leaving into the night

Now a nigga leaving, leaving

Leaving into the night, oh