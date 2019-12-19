  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Solita' by Kali Uchis
Like a rose thorn
When I saw you with another
It was what I felt
I love you for me

In a broken street
Poisonous snake
Last night I dreamed you were here

Well I got a feeling these scars 
won’t ever look like their old news

If I let you keep on rubbing salt into all my open wounds
I wish I could keep everything that you took of me but the photos 
But you keep a piece of me locked
In a secret spot we called home 

Alone solita
Dancing here alone as I like
Alone solita
Dancing here alone
it's better than with the devil

Mmmm
alone alone alone alone X2
Better than with the devil X2
Mmmmm
alone alone alone alone X2

Rooted in your ways
you won’t ever know you won’t ever see 
Who I am today 
The roots of my soul

Now I need to face my demons alone 
mmmm mmmm
So close I could smell his cologne 
He ask me why I’m all alone 

Alone solita
Dancing here alone as I like
Alone solita
Shooting to that alone
it's better than with the devil

Mmmm
alone alone alone alone X2
Better than with the devil X2
Mmmmm
alone alone alone alone X2

