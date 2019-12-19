Song Lyrics of 'Solita' by Kali Uchis
Like a rose thorn
When I saw you with another
It was what I felt
I love you for me
In a broken street
Poisonous snake
Last night I dreamed you were here
Well I got a feeling these scars
won’t ever look like their old news
If I let you keep on rubbing salt into all my open wounds
I wish I could keep everything that you took of me but the photos
But you keep a piece of me locked
In a secret spot we called home
Alone solita
Dancing here alone as I like
Alone solita
Dancing here alone
it's better than with the devil
Mmmm
alone alone alone alone X2
Better than with the devil X2
Mmmmm
alone alone alone alone X2
Rooted in your ways
you won’t ever know you won’t ever see
Who I am today
The roots of my soul
Now I need to face my demons alone
mmmm mmmm
So close I could smell his cologne
He ask me why I’m all alone
Alone solita
Dancing here alone as I like
Alone solita
Shooting to that alone
it's better than with the devil
Mmmm
alone alone alone alone X2
Better than with the devil X2
Mmmmm
alone alone alone alone X2