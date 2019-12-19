Song Lyrics of 'Solita' by Kali Uchis

Like a rose thorn

When I saw you with another

It was what I felt

I love you for me

In a broken street

Poisonous snake

Last night I dreamed you were here

Well I got a feeling these scars

won’t ever look like their old news

If I let you keep on rubbing salt into all my open wounds

I wish I could keep everything that you took of me but the photos

But you keep a piece of me locked

In a secret spot we called home

Alone solita

Dancing here alone as I like

Alone solita

Dancing here alone

it's better than with the devil

Mmmm

alone alone alone alone X2

Better than with the devil X2

Mmmmm

alone alone alone alone X2

Rooted in your ways

you won’t ever know you won’t ever see

Who I am today

The roots of my soul

Now I need to face my demons alone

mmmm mmmm

So close I could smell his cologne

He ask me why I’m all alone

Alone solita

Dancing here alone as I like

Alone solita

Shooting to that alone

it's better than with the devil

Mmmm

alone alone alone alone X2

Better than with the devil X2

Mmmmm

alone alone alone alone X2