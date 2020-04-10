Song Lyrics of 'Souvenir' by Selena Gomez
Chills
New York back in August, tenth floor balcony
Smoke is floating over Jane and Greenwich street
Goosebumps from your wild eyes when they're watching me
Shivers dance down my spine, head down to my feet
Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes
Egyptian blue
Something I've never had without you
You're giving me chills at a hundred degrees
It's better than pills how you put me to sleep
Calling your name, the only language I can speak
Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep
Giving me chills
Chills
Sunset Tower lobby, waiting there for me
In the elevator, fumble for your key
Kissed in every corner, Presidential Suite
Opened that Bordeaux from 1993
Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes
Egyptian blue
Something I've never had without you
You're giving me chills at a hundred degrees
It's better than pills how you put me to sleep
Calling your name, the only language I can speak
Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep
Giving me chills
Take my, take-take my breath away just like
Take my breath away just like a souvenir
Take my, take-take my breath away just like
Take my breath away just like a souvenir
You're giving me chills at a hundred degrees (A hundred)
It's better than pills how you put me to sleep (Puts me, yeah)
Calling your name, the only language I can speak
Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep
Giving me chills
Take my, take-take my breath away just like (You're giving me chills)
Take my breath away just like a souvenir
Giving me chills
Take my, take-take my breath away just like (You're giving me chills)
Take my breath away just like a souvenir