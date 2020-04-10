Song Lyrics of 'Souvenir' by Selena Gomez

Chills

New York back in August, tenth floor balcony

Smoke is floating over Jane and Greenwich street

Goosebumps from your wild eyes when they're watching me

Shivers dance down my spine, head down to my feet

Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes

Egyptian blue

Something I've never had without you

You're giving me chills at a hundred degrees

It's better than pills how you put me to sleep

Calling your name, the only language I can speak

Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep

Giving me chills

Chills

Sunset Tower lobby, waiting there for me

In the elevator, fumble for your key

Kissed in every corner, Presidential Suite

Opened that Bordeaux from 1993

Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes

Egyptian blue

Something I've never had without you

You're giving me chills at a hundred degrees

It's better than pills how you put me to sleep

Calling your name, the only language I can speak

Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep

Giving me chills

Take my, take-take my breath away just like

Take my breath away just like a souvenir

Take my, take-take my breath away just like

Take my breath away just like a souvenir

You're giving me chills at a hundred degrees (A hundred)

It's better than pills how you put me to sleep (Puts me, yeah)

Calling your name, the only language I can speak

Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep

Giving me chills

Take my, take-take my breath away just like (You're giving me chills)

Take my breath away just like a souvenir

Giving me chills

Take my, take-take my breath away just like (You're giving me chills)

Take my breath away just like a souvenir