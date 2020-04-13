  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 17:30:55 IST

DY Krazy

The money get stuck together (Stuck)
My b***h, she bad as ever (She bad)
My niggas, they rich forever (They rich)
Better go get your shit together (Woo)

I get racks, I need more, I ain't settling
Get a pack, then I'm pushin' and pedalin
I ain't f**kin' with him, he irrelevant
If she give me the, I ain't tellin' it

When I first met Lil Baby, he was trapping it (Trap)
Bust down wrist came from Elliot (Elliot)
I crash in the p****y like an accident (Crash)
Went and copped the Lam' and I matted it (Skrrt)

Bustdown AP '012
Used to buy bags from a hotel
He ain't gettin' back shit, nigga, oh well
In the 6, nigga rich, eatin' oxtail
Walking off on the plug, he do wholesale (Wholesale)

My nigga caught a lil' charge, he got no bail (No bail)
He rich, tryna chop down the opps still
Wanna see my niggas touch a whole mil'
I'm a rich nigga now, I did somethin' right

Overbooked, I did four shows one night
Back to back, that's eight hundred, two nights
Big jet, I had to take a shower on the flight
Big jet

No little bag, got a big check (Woo)
She get a bag when she upset (Upset)
You fell in love, you ain't f**k yet (Hah)
Overbooked (Overbooked)
I want your b***h, then she getting took
I stack up my money like old books (Old books)
Callin' my phone, but it's off the hook (Beep)

The money get stuck together (Stuck)
My b***h, she bad as ever (She bad)
My niggas, they rich forever (They rich)

Better go get your shit together (Woo)
I get racks, I need more, I ain't settlin'
Get a pack, then I'm pushin' and pedalin'
I ain't f**kin' with him, he irrelevant
If she give me the, I ain't tellin' it

Callin' my phone, get the operator (Woo)
Why these nigga keep hating? Can't stop the paper (Can't stop the paper)
Why my b***h is so bad with no makeup? (Bad)
Why she s**kin' my dick every time I wake up? (Woo)

I got racks, I need more, I can't settle (Can't settle)
I'm too booked, you can't fit on the schedule (The schedule)
I'm the boss, you can't get on my level (Go)
When she suck it, I still wanna pet her (Rich)

The money get stuck together (Stuck)
My b***h, she bad as ever (She bad)
My niggas, they rich forever (They rich)
Better go get your shit together (Woo)

I get racks, I need more, I ain't settling
Get a pack, then I'm pushing and pedalin
I ain't f**kin' with him, he irrelevant
If she give me the, I ain't tellin' it

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Inside Friend' by Leon Bridges ft. John Mayer

Song Lyrics of 'Inside Friend' by Leon Bridges ft. John Mayer

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra sung by Shekhar Ravjiani

Song Lyrics of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra sung by Shekhar Ravjiani

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

Song Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Oh Nanana' by Bonde R300

Song Lyrics of 'Oh Nanana' by Bonde R300

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons

Song Lyrics of 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli

Song Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli