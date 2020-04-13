Song Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby
DY Krazy
The money get stuck together (Stuck)
My b***h, she bad as ever (She bad)
My niggas, they rich forever (They rich)
Better go get your shit together (Woo)
I get racks, I need more, I ain't settling
Get a pack, then I'm pushin' and pedalin
I ain't f**kin' with him, he irrelevant
If she give me the, I ain't tellin' it
When I first met Lil Baby, he was trapping it (Trap)
Bust down wrist came from Elliot (Elliot)
I crash in the p****y like an accident (Crash)
Went and copped the Lam' and I matted it (Skrrt)
Bustdown AP '012
Used to buy bags from a hotel
He ain't gettin' back shit, nigga, oh well
In the 6, nigga rich, eatin' oxtail
Walking off on the plug, he do wholesale (Wholesale)
My nigga caught a lil' charge, he got no bail (No bail)
He rich, tryna chop down the opps still
Wanna see my niggas touch a whole mil'
I'm a rich nigga now, I did somethin' right
Overbooked, I did four shows one night
Back to back, that's eight hundred, two nights
Big jet, I had to take a shower on the flight
Big jet
No little bag, got a big check (Woo)
She get a bag when she upset (Upset)
You fell in love, you ain't f**k yet (Hah)
Overbooked (Overbooked)
I want your b***h, then she getting took
I stack up my money like old books (Old books)
Callin' my phone, but it's off the hook (Beep)
The money get stuck together (Stuck)
My b***h, she bad as ever (She bad)
My niggas, they rich forever (They rich)
Better go get your shit together (Woo)
I get racks, I need more, I ain't settlin'
Get a pack, then I'm pushin' and pedalin'
I ain't f**kin' with him, he irrelevant
If she give me the, I ain't tellin' it
Callin' my phone, get the operator (Woo)
Why these nigga keep hating? Can't stop the paper (Can't stop the paper)
Why my b***h is so bad with no makeup? (Bad)
Why she s**kin' my dick every time I wake up? (Woo)
I got racks, I need more, I can't settle (Can't settle)
I'm too booked, you can't fit on the schedule (The schedule)
I'm the boss, you can't get on my level (Go)
When she suck it, I still wanna pet her (Rich)
The money get stuck together (Stuck)
My b***h, she bad as ever (She bad)
My niggas, they rich forever (They rich)
Better go get your shit together (Woo)
I get racks, I need more, I ain't settling
Get a pack, then I'm pushing and pedalin
I ain't f**kin' with him, he irrelevant
If she give me the, I ain't tellin' it