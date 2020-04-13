Song Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

DY Krazy

The money get stuck together (Stuck)

My b***h, she bad as ever (She bad)

My niggas, they rich forever (They rich)

Better go get your shit together (Woo)

I get racks, I need more, I ain't settling

Get a pack, then I'm pushin' and pedalin

I ain't f**kin' with him, he irrelevant

If she give me the, I ain't tellin' it

When I first met Lil Baby, he was trapping it (Trap)

Bust down wrist came from Elliot (Elliot)

I crash in the p****y like an accident (Crash)

Went and copped the Lam' and I matted it (Skrrt)

Bustdown AP '012

Used to buy bags from a hotel

He ain't gettin' back shit, nigga, oh well

In the 6, nigga rich, eatin' oxtail

Walking off on the plug, he do wholesale (Wholesale)

My nigga caught a lil' charge, he got no bail (No bail)

He rich, tryna chop down the opps still

Wanna see my niggas touch a whole mil'

I'm a rich nigga now, I did somethin' right

Overbooked, I did four shows one night

Back to back, that's eight hundred, two nights

Big jet, I had to take a shower on the flight

Big jet

No little bag, got a big check (Woo)

She get a bag when she upset (Upset)

You fell in love, you ain't f**k yet (Hah)

Overbooked (Overbooked)

I want your b***h, then she getting took

I stack up my money like old books (Old books)

Callin' my phone, but it's off the hook (Beep)

The money get stuck together (Stuck)

My b***h, she bad as ever (She bad)

My niggas, they rich forever (They rich)

Better go get your shit together (Woo)

I get racks, I need more, I ain't settlin'

Get a pack, then I'm pushin' and pedalin'

I ain't f**kin' with him, he irrelevant

If she give me the, I ain't tellin' it

Callin' my phone, get the operator (Woo)

Why these nigga keep hating? Can't stop the paper (Can't stop the paper)

Why my b***h is so bad with no makeup? (Bad)

Why she s**kin' my dick every time I wake up? (Woo)

I got racks, I need more, I can't settle (Can't settle)

I'm too booked, you can't fit on the schedule (The schedule)

I'm the boss, you can't get on my level (Go)

When she suck it, I still wanna pet her (Rich)

The money get stuck together (Stuck)

My b***h, she bad as ever (She bad)

My niggas, they rich forever (They rich)

Better go get your shit together (Woo)

I get racks, I need more, I ain't settling

Get a pack, then I'm pushing and pedalin

I ain't f**kin' with him, he irrelevant

If she give me the, I ain't tellin' it