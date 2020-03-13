Song Lyrics of 'Suicidal (Remix)' by YNW Melly
Suicidal
Your love is suicidal
Lately I've been feeling suicidal
Your love is suicidal
I thought that we were meant to be
You took my heart and made it bleed
I gave you all my ecstasy
I know you'll be the death of me
Left lipstick on my Hennessy
Felt like you took my soul from me
You gave me all your ecstasy
I thought that we were meant to be
Your love is suicidal
For me, your love is suicidal
To me, your love is suicidal (Ooh)
To me, your love is suicidal
Sipping on this Hennessy, once you were my friend
Now you turned into my enemy, here we go again
I think love is just like money how it blows in the wind
Got me taking medicine, these is not no vitamins
I thought that we were meant to be
Till you struck out like one, two, three
The thought of you was heavenly
At first, now it's where Hell will be
Oh, I've been balling on my own, shawty sipping fo's
Pour it in a 20, make a strong shot, gripping poles
Catch them, the lil' nigga and his old shorty, I'ma blow
Hit him with the Ruger and it's too silent, make it go (Shh)
Getting bonkers, make his heart hurt, that's what love is
Leaving me for him, are you on drugs, bitch?
I know you are, because you're never perc-less (You're perfect)
I thought that we were meant to be
You took my heart and made it bleed
I gave you all my ecstasy
I know you'll be the death of me
Left lipstick on my Hennessy
Felt like you took my soul from me
You gave me all your ecstasy
I thought that we were meant to be
Your love is suicidal
To me, your love is suicidal
To me, your love is suicidal (Ooh)
To me, your love is suicidal
I'm sipping Hennessy-'y-'y, ooh
I'm sipping Hennessy-'y-'y, ooh
I don't wanna lose my conscience
Drinking all this Hennessy
Baby, you took control of me
And I got too many enemies
I knew you wanted to fuck him 'cause I could tell
Your love is suicidal
To me, your love is suicidal
To me, your love is suicidal (Ooh)
To me, your love is suicidal
Huh, ooh, I'm pissing Hennessy-'y-'y, ooh
Then flush it in the past, then fornicate with cash
I'm tryna heal the gas
You up and made a slash and left
Oh, you tell your friends I was the worst even though it isn't true
You actin' out your body, baby, I know it isn't you
See, if you feel ridiculed, when you play me like a fool