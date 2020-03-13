Song Lyrics of 'Suicidal (Remix)' by YNW Melly

Suicidal

Your love is suicidal

Lately I've been feeling suicidal

Your love is suicidal

I thought that we were meant to be

You took my heart and made it bleed

I gave you all my ecstasy

I know you'll be the death of me

Left lipstick on my Hennessy

Felt like you took my soul from me

You gave me all your ecstasy

I thought that we were meant to be

Your love is suicidal

For me, your love is suicidal

To me, your love is suicidal (Ooh)

To me, your love is suicidal

Sipping on this Hennessy, once you were my friend

Now you turned into my enemy, here we go again

I think love is just like money how it blows in the wind

Got me taking medicine, these is not no vitamins

I thought that we were meant to be

Till you struck out like one, two, three

The thought of you was heavenly

At first, now it's where Hell will be

Oh, I've been balling on my own, shawty sipping fo's

Pour it in a 20, make a strong shot, gripping poles

Catch them, the lil' nigga and his old shorty, I'ma blow

Hit him with the Ruger and it's too silent, make it go (Shh)

Getting bonkers, make his heart hurt, that's what love is

Leaving me for him, are you on drugs, bitch?

I know you are, because you're never perc-less (You're perfect)

I thought that we were meant to be

You took my heart and made it bleed

I gave you all my ecstasy

I know you'll be the death of me

Left lipstick on my Hennessy

Felt like you took my soul from me

You gave me all your ecstasy

I thought that we were meant to be

Your love is suicidal

To me, your love is suicidal

To me, your love is suicidal (Ooh)

To me, your love is suicidal

I'm sipping Hennessy-'y-'y, ooh

I'm sipping Hennessy-'y-'y, ooh

I don't wanna lose my conscience

Drinking all this Hennessy

Baby, you took control of me

And I got too many enemies

I knew you wanted to fuck him 'cause I could tell

Your love is suicidal

To me, your love is suicidal

To me, your love is suicidal (Ooh)

To me, your love is suicidal

Huh, ooh, I'm pissing Hennessy-'y-'y, ooh

Then flush it in the past, then fornicate with cash

I'm tryna heal the gas

You up and made a slash and left

Oh, you tell your friends I was the worst even though it isn't true

You actin' out your body, baby, I know it isn't you

See, if you feel ridiculed, when you play me like a fool