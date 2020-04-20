Song Lyrics of 'Sunny' by Billie Eilish & Finneas
Sunny, yesterday my heart was filled with rain
Sunny, you smiled at me and really eased the pain
Oh, the dark days are done, and the bright days are here
My sunny one shines so sincere
Sunny one so true, I love you
Sunny, thank you for the sunshine bouquet, hmm
Sunny, thank you for the love you've brought my way
You gave to me your all and all
And now I feel about ten feet tall
Oh, Sunny one so true, I love you
Sunny, thank you for that smile upon your face, hmm
Sunny, thank you for that gleam that flows with grace
Oh, you're my spark of nature's fire
You're my sweet complete desire
Sunny one so true, I love you
Sunny, yesterday my heart was filled with rain
Sunny, you smiled at me and really eased the pain
Oh, the dark days are done, and the bright days are here
My sunny one shines so sincere
Sunny one so true, I love you
I love you