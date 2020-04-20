Song Lyrics of 'Sunny' by Billie Eilish & Finneas

Sunny, yesterday my heart was filled with rain

Sunny, you smiled at me and really eased the pain

Oh, the dark days are done, and the bright days are here

My sunny one shines so sincere

Sunny one so true, I love you

Sunny, thank you for the sunshine bouquet, hmm

Sunny, thank you for the love you've brought my way

You gave to me your all and all

And now I feel about ten feet tall

Oh, Sunny one so true, I love you

Sunny, thank you for that smile upon your face, hmm

Sunny, thank you for that gleam that flows with grace

Oh, you're my spark of nature's fire

You're my sweet complete desire

Sunny one so true, I love you

Sunny, yesterday my heart was filled with rain

Sunny, you smiled at me and really eased the pain

Oh, the dark days are done, and the bright days are here

My sunny one shines so sincere

Sunny one so true, I love you

I love you