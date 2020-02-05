  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Supalonely' by BENEE
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Feb 2020 19:00:16 IST

I know I f****d up, I'm just a loser
Shouldn't be with ya, guess I'm a quitter
While you're out there drinkin', I'm just here thinkin'
'Bout where I should've been
I've been lonely, mm, ah, yeah

Water pouring down from the ceiling
I knew this would happen, still hard to believe it
Maybe I'm dramatic, I don't wanna seem it
I don't wanna panic (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

I'm a sad girl, in this big world
It's a mad world (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
All of my friends know what's happened, you're a bad thing (Ah!)

I know I fucked up, I'm just a loser
Shouldn't be with ya, guess I'm a quitter
While you're out there drinkin', I'm just here thinkin'
'Bout where I should've been
I've been lonely, mm, ah, yea

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Lonely (I'm a lonely bitch)
La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Lonely (Super lonely

Now I'm in the bathtub, cryin'
Think I'm slowly sinking, bubbles in my eyes
Now, maybe I'm just dreamin'
Now I'm in the sad club, just tryna get a backrub (Lonely)

I'm a sad girl, in this big world
It's a mad world (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
All of my friends know what's happened, you're a bad thing (Ah!)

I'm a sad girl, in this big world
It's a mad world (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
All of my friends know what's happened, you're a bad thing

I know I fucked up, I'm just a loser (Loser)
Shouldn't be with ya, guess I'm a quitter (Quitter)
While you're out there drinkin', I'm just here thinkin'
'Bout where I should've been (Where I should've been)
I've been lonely, mm, ah, yeah

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la (Woo!)
Lonely (I'm a lonely bitch)
La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Lonely (Super lonely

I loathe romancing in itself, I'll be damned to try
I'm only dancin' by myself so I don't slam my Irish buck
Compostable cups, B-B-BENEE, I-I can't stress this enough
I would hate to mess things up, but my boogie still stays restless as fuck, yeah

I know I fucked up, I'm just a loser
Shouldn't be with ya, guess I'm a quitter
While you're out there drinkin', I'm just here thinkin'
'Bout where I should've been
I've been lonely, mm, ah, yeah

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la (La, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la)
Lonely (I'm a lonely bitch) (La, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la)
La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la (La, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la)
Lonely (Super lonely) (Lonely)

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la (I've been lonely, I've been lonely)
(I've been lonely, by the way)
La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la (La, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la)
Lonely (I've been lonely)

