Song Lyrics of 'Supalonely' by BENEE

I know I f****d up, I'm just a loser

Shouldn't be with ya, guess I'm a quitter

While you're out there drinkin', I'm just here thinkin'

'Bout where I should've been

I've been lonely, mm, ah, yeah

Water pouring down from the ceiling

I knew this would happen, still hard to believe it

Maybe I'm dramatic, I don't wanna seem it

I don't wanna panic (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

I'm a sad girl, in this big world

It's a mad world (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

All of my friends know what's happened, you're a bad thing (Ah!)

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

Lonely (I'm a lonely bitch)

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

Lonely (Super lonely

Now I'm in the bathtub, cryin'

Think I'm slowly sinking, bubbles in my eyes

Now, maybe I'm just dreamin'

Now I'm in the sad club, just tryna get a backrub (Lonely)

I'm a sad girl, in this big world

It's a mad world (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

All of my friends know what's happened, you're a bad thing

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la (Woo!)

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

I loathe romancing in itself, I'll be damned to try

I'm only dancin' by myself so I don't slam my Irish buck

Compostable cups, B-B-BENEE, I-I can't stress this enough

I would hate to mess things up, but my boogie still stays restless as fuck, yeah

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la (La, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la)

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la (La, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la)

