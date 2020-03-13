Song Lyrics of 'Sweet Night' by V (BTS)

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 16:30:16 IST

On my pillow
Can't get me tired
Sharing my fragile truth

That I still hope the door is open
Because the window opened one time with you and me
Now my forever's falling down
Wondering if you'd want me now

How could I know
One day I’d wake up feeling more
But I had already reached the shore
Guess we were ships in the night

Night, night
(Aaaah, aaaah, aaaah, aaaaha)
We were ships in the night
Night, night

I'm wondering are you my best friend
Feels like a river's rushing through my mind
I wanna ask you if this is all just in my head

My heart is pounding tonight I wonder
If you are too good to be true
And would it be alright if I
Pulled you closer

How could I know
One day I'd wake up feeling more
But I had already reached the shore
Guess we were ships in the night
Night, night
We were ships in the night
Night, night

