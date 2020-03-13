Song Lyrics of 'Sweet Night' by V (BTS)
On my pillow
Can't get me tired
Sharing my fragile truth
That I still hope the door is open
Because the window opened one time with you and me
Now my forever's falling down
Wondering if you'd want me now
How could I know
One day I’d wake up feeling more
But I had already reached the shore
Guess we were ships in the night
Night, night
(Aaaah, aaaah, aaaah, aaaaha)
We were ships in the night
Night, night
I'm wondering are you my best friend
Feels like a river's rushing through my mind
I wanna ask you if this is all just in my head
My heart is pounding tonight I wonder
If you are too good to be true
And would it be alright if I
Pulled you closer
How could I know
One day I'd wake up feeling more
But I had already reached the shore
Guess we were ships in the night
Night, night
We were ships in the night
Night, night