Song Lyrics of 'Sweet Night' by V (BTS)

On my pillow

Can't get me tired

Sharing my fragile truth

That I still hope the door is open

Because the window opened one time with you and me

Now my forever's falling down

Wondering if you'd want me now

How could I know

One day I’d wake up feeling more

But I had already reached the shore

Guess we were ships in the night

Night, night

(Aaaah, aaaah, aaaah, aaaaha)

We were ships in the night

Night, night

I'm wondering are you my best friend

Feels like a river's rushing through my mind

I wanna ask you if this is all just in my head

My heart is pounding tonight I wonder

If you are too good to be true

And would it be alright if I

Pulled you closer

How could I know

One day I'd wake up feeling more

But I had already reached the shore

Guess we were ships in the night

Night, night

We were ships in the night

Night, night