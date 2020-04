Tonight

If you take a photo get my good side

Toasting the future, tell them "more life", na na

If you want some drama catch me outside, na na

Let's not take it there, no

In the rave so serious

See me dance so serious

Why you look so serious?

Hands up if you're feeling us, ah

One shot, two shot, three shot, four shot

I think that you need some more shots

Wait, hol' up

Take it to the motherf**king dance floor

Tequila la la la (doo doo, doo doo doo)

Tequila la la la (doo doo, doo doo doo)

Tequila la la la (doo doo, doo doo doo)

Tequila la da dum, tequila la da dum

Tequila la la la

Tequila la la la

Tequila la la la-ah la

Tequila la da dum, tequila la da dum

Tequila la la la

That's my lifestyle

That's my, that's my lifestyle

That's my lifestyle

That's my, that's my lifestyle

Sippin'

Why these people all up in my section?

Tryna catch me out, try catch me slippin', na na

Not to talking to you, boy I'm lip syncing, na na

To my favourite song, na

In the rave so serious

See me dance so serious

Why you look so serious?

Hands up if you're feeling us

One shot, two shot, three shot, four shot

I think that you need some more shots

Wait, hol' up

Take it to the motherfucking dance floor

Tequila la la la (doo doo, doo doo doo)

Tequila la la la (doo doo, doo doo doo)

Tequila la la la (doo doo, doo doo doo)

Tequila la da dum, tequila la da dum

Tequila la la la

Tequila la la la (doo doo, doo doo doo)

Tequila la la la-ah la

Tequila la da dum, tequila la da dum

Tequila la la la

Oh no

Why you tryna grab your coat and go home (go home)

Let me introduce to my friend, though

He goes by the name of Don Julio, Julio, Julio, yeah

Hands up if you're feeling us

Hands up if you're feeling us

Hands up if you're feeling us

Take it to the motherf**king dance floor

Tequila la la la (doo doo, doo doo doo)

Tequila la la la (doo doo, doo doo doo)

Tequila la la la (doo doo, doo doo doo)

Tequila la da dum, tequila la da dum

Tequila la la la (that's my lifestyle, that's my, that's my lifestyle)

Tequila la la la (that's my lifestyle, that's my, that's my lifestyle)

Tequila la la la-ah la (that's my lifestyle, that's my, that's my lifestyle)

Tequila la da dum, tequila la da dum

Tequila la la la