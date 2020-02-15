Song Lyrics of 'That's What Love Is' by Justin Bieber
Ooh, and I can feel you
Even though I haven't touched you
Yeah, that's what love is
That's what true love is
Wouldn't want nobody else by my side
Ooh, and you can trust me
After all the lies I told you
Yeah, that's what love is
That's what true love is
Don't nobody else deserve my time
I reach out to you, but my hands can't hold enough
Enough of your greatness
You teach me patience
Like the best of our worlds collide
Never understood what it meant
It meant to submit to love
So beyond what lust is
Hey, it's a blessing that you're in my life
Make me look even better
When we shine, we shine together
Yeah, that's what love is
Now, that's what love is
Don't nobody else deserve my eyes
When you demand my presence, it's hard to read the message
I stay on the defense to take away your leverage
'Til you put it in perspective
Can't help but to respect it
Oh, now I know what love is
I know what true love is
Yeah, down in my soul
Far more than you know
My self-esteem gets low
You lift it right up through the ceiling, woah
Ooh, and I can feel you
Even though I haven't touched you
Yeah, that's what love is
Now, that's what love is
Wouldn't want nobody else by my side, no
(Oh-oh-oh, oh)
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh)
(Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh)
That's what love is (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh)
That's what love is (La-la-la, la, la, la)
I appreciate you (Oh-oh-oh, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh)
God bless your maker, hey-hey (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh)
That's what love is (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh)
That's what love is (La-la-la, la, la, la)
Look at this love