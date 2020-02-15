Song Lyrics of 'That's What Love Is' by Justin Bieber

Ooh, and I can feel you

Even though I haven't touched you

Yeah, that's what love is

That's what true love is

Wouldn't want nobody else by my side

Ooh, and you can trust me

After all the lies I told you

Yeah, that's what love is

That's what true love is

Don't nobody else deserve my time

I reach out to you, but my hands can't hold enough

Enough of your greatness

You teach me patience

Like the best of our worlds collide

Never understood what it meant

It meant to submit to love

So beyond what lust is

Hey, it's a blessing that you're in my life

Make me look even better

When we shine, we shine together

Yeah, that's what love is

Now, that's what love is

Don't nobody else deserve my eyes

When you demand my presence, it's hard to read the message

I stay on the defense to take away your leverage

'Til you put it in perspective

Can't help but to respect it

Oh, now I know what love is

I know what true love is

Yeah, down in my soul

Far more than you know

My self-esteem gets low

You lift it right up through the ceiling, woah

Ooh, and I can feel you

Even though I haven't touched you

Yeah, that's what love is

Now, that's what love is

Wouldn't want nobody else by my side, no

(Oh-oh-oh, oh)

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh)

(Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh)

That's what love is (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh)

That's what love is (La-la-la, la, la, la)

I appreciate you (Oh-oh-oh, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh)

God bless your maker, hey-hey (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh)

That's what love is (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh)

That's what love is (La-la-la, la, la, la)

Look at this love