Song Lyrics of 'The Box' by Roddy Ricch

Pulling out the coupe at the lot

Told 'em f**k 12, f**k SWAT

Bustin' all the bells out the box

I just hit a lick with the box

Had to put the stick in the box, mmh

Pour up the whole damn seal, I'ma get lazy

I got the mojo deals, we been trapping like the '80s

She sucked a nigga soul, gotta Cash App

Told 'em wipe a nigga nose, say slatt, slatt

I won't never sell my soul, and I can back that

And I really wanna know where you at, at

I was out back where the stash at

Cruise the city in a bulletproof Cadillac

'Cause I know these niggas after where the bag at

Gotta move smarter, gotta move harder

Nigga try to get me for my water

I'll lay his a** down, on my son, on my daughter

I had the Draco with me, Dwayne Carter

Lotta niggas out here playin', ain't ballin'

I done put my whole arm in the rim, Vince Carter (Yeah)

And I know probably get a key for the quarter

Shawty barely seen in double C's, I bought 'em

Got a bitch that's looking like Aaliyah, she a model

I got the pink slip, all my whips is key-less

Compton, I'm about to get the key to the city

Patek like the sea, forgive me

Hahaha, I been movin' 'em out

If Steelo with me, then he got the blues in the pouch (Yeah)

Took her to the forest, put the wood in her mouth

Bitch, don't wear no shoes in my house

The private I'm flyin' in, I never wan' fly again

I'll take my chances in traffic (Yeah)

She s**kin' on d**k, no hands with it

I just made the Rollie plain like a landing strip

I'm a 2020 president candidate

I done put a hundred bands on Zimmerman, shit

I been moving real gangster, so that's why she picked a Crip

Shawty call me Crisco 'cause I pop my shit

Got it out the mud, there's nothin' you can tell me, yeah

When I had the drugs, I was street wealthy, yeah

