  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Song Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Song Lyrics of The Flintstones' theme song
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 18:00:28 IST

Yabba dabba doo

Flintstones, meet the Flintstones
There the modern stone age family
From the town of Bedrock
There a page right out of history

Let's ride with the family down the street
Through the courtesy of Fred's two feet
When you're with the Flintstones
Have a yabba dabba doo time, a dabba doo time
We'll have a gay old time

The Flintstones

Flintstones, meet the Flintstones
There the modern stone age family
From the town of Bedrock
There a page right out of history

Someday, maybe Fred will win the fight
Then the cat will stay out for the night
When you're with the Flintstones

Have a yabba dabba doo time, a dabba doo time
We'll have a gay old time
We'll have a gay old time
Yeah!

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Colors of the Wind' from Pocahontas

Song Lyrics of 'Colors of the Wind' from Pocahontas

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Purple Reign' by Future

Song Lyrics of 'Purple Reign' by Future

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'We're All In This Together' From High School Musical

Song Lyrics of 'We're All In This Together' From High School Musical

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mera Bhai by Vikas Naidu & Shubham Singh Rajput

Song lyrics of Mera Bhai by Vikas Naidu & Shubham Singh Rajput

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I Wan'na Be Like You' (The Jungle Book)

Song Lyrics of 'I Wan'na Be Like You' (The Jungle Book)

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes' by Lily James

Song Lyrics of 'A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes' by Lily James

Movie ReviewThe Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

The Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Song Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Movie ReviewLove Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Love Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour