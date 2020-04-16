Song Lyrics of The Flintstones' theme song

Yabba dabba doo

Flintstones, meet the Flintstones

There the modern stone age family

From the town of Bedrock

There a page right out of history

Let's ride with the family down the street

Through the courtesy of Fred's two feet

When you're with the Flintstones

Have a yabba dabba doo time, a dabba doo time

We'll have a gay old time

The Flintstones

Flintstones, meet the Flintstones

There the modern stone age family

From the town of Bedrock

There a page right out of history

Someday, maybe Fred will win the fight

Then the cat will stay out for the night

When you're with the Flintstones

Have a yabba dabba doo time, a dabba doo time

We'll have a gay old time

We'll have a gay old time

Yeah!