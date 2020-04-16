Song Lyrics of The Flintstones' theme song

Song Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'
By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 18:00:28 IST
Yabba dabba doo
Flintstones, meet the Flintstones
There the modern stone age family
From the town of Bedrock
There a page right out of history
Let's ride with the family down the street
Through the courtesy of Fred's two feet
When you're with the Flintstones
Have a yabba dabba doo time, a dabba doo time
We'll have a gay old time
The Flintstones
Flintstones, meet the Flintstones
There the modern stone age family
From the town of Bedrock
There a page right out of history
Someday, maybe Fred will win the fight
Then the cat will stay out for the night
When you're with the Flintstones
Have a yabba dabba doo time, a dabba doo time
We'll have a gay old time
We'll have a gay old time
Yeah!