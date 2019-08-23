Song Lyrics of 'The Man' by Taylor Swift

  1. Home
Taylor Swift (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Aug 2019 17:53:29 IST

I would be complex
I would be cool
They had say I played the ﬁeld before I found someone to commit to 
And that would be ok

For me to do
Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you
I had be a fearless leader
I’d be an alpha type

When everyone believes ya
What’s that like? I’m so sick of running as fast I can
Wondering if I’d get there quicker
If I was a man

And I’m so sick of them coming at me again
Because if I was a man
Then I’d be the man
I’d be the man
I’d be the man They’d say I hustled

Put in the work
They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve 
What I was wearing
If I was rude

Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves
And they would toast to me, oh
Let the players play
I’d be just like Leo
In Saint-Tropez Chorus What’s it like to brag about
Raking in dollars

And getting bitches and models
And it’s all good if you’re bad
And it’s okay if you’re mad If I was out ﬂashing my dollars 
I’d be a bitch, not a baller

They paint me out to be bad
So it’s okay that I’m mad I’m so sick of running as fast I can
Wondering if I’d get there quicker

If I was a man
I’m so sick of them coming at me again
Because if I was a man
Then I’d be the man
I’d be the man

I’m so sick of running as fast I can
Wondering if I’d get there quicker
If I was a man
And I’m so sick of them coming at me again
Because if I was a man
Then I’d be the man

I’d be the man
I’d be the man
I’d be the man

I’d be the man
I’d be the man
If I was a man
I’d be the man

