Song Lyrics of 'The Man' by Taylor Swift
I would be complex
I would be cool
They had say I played the ﬁeld before I found someone to commit to
And that would be ok
For me to do
Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you
I had be a fearless leader
I’d be an alpha type
When everyone believes ya
What’s that like? I’m so sick of running as fast I can
Wondering if I’d get there quicker
If I was a man
And I’m so sick of them coming at me again
Because if I was a man
Then I’d be the man
I’d be the man
I’d be the man They’d say I hustled
Put in the work
They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve
What I was wearing
If I was rude
Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves
And they would toast to me, oh
Let the players play
I’d be just like Leo
In Saint-Tropez Chorus What’s it like to brag about
Raking in dollars
And getting bitches and models
And it’s all good if you’re bad
And it’s okay if you’re mad If I was out ﬂashing my dollars
I’d be a bitch, not a baller
They paint me out to be bad
So it’s okay that I’m mad I’m so sick of running as fast I can
Wondering if I’d get there quicker
If I was a man
I’m so sick of them coming at me again
Because if I was a man
Then I’d be the man
I’d be the man
I’m so sick of running as fast I can
Wondering if I’d get there quicker
If I was a man
And I’m so sick of them coming at me again
Because if I was a man
Then I’d be the man
I’d be the man
I’d be the man
I’d be the man
I’d be the man
I’d be the man
If I was a man
I’d be the man