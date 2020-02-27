  1. Home
  Song Lyrics of 'The Other Side' by Justin Timberlake & SZA

Song Lyrics of 'The Other Side' by Justin Timberlake & SZA

Song Lyrics of 'The Other Side' by Justin Timberlake & SZA
27 Feb 2020

You're preachin’ to the choir, stop hatin' on yourself
Quit playing with your mind, you’re spinning
If you think that I'm a liar, just try it for yourself

The clouds will open up, blue skies are willing
Yeah, I know it's so hard to throw away
The clouds will open up, blue skies are willing

Back on your feet again, lift your head, hold it high
You wanna run it back, but you can't turn the time
You start to feel like you're losing your shine

But the grass ain't always greener on the other side
Other side, got you stuck in your mind
You start to feel like you're losing your shine
But the grass ain’t always greener on the other side

Hey you, stop stressin’ 'bout what you’re missin'
So blue, just take it easy, take your time
If you think my words are wise, just try it for yourself
I promise the stars will light the path you walk
Don't give in
Got a heart of gold, what a shame to go to waste
The clouds will open up, blue skies are willing

Back on your feet again, lift your head, hold it high
You wanna run it back, but you can't turn the time
You start to feel like you’re losing your shine (Losing your shine, shine)

But the grass ain't always greener on the other side
Other side (Feet again, lift your head, hold it high)
Got you stuck in your mind (Run it back, but you can't turn the time)
You start to feel like you're losing your shine
But the grass ain't always greener on the other side

[Bridge: SZA & Justin Timberlake]
Just take it from me, you'll be okay (You'll be okay)
'Cause it don't matter how sweet it taste (How sweet it taste)
The grass ain't green, don't worry
Losin' sleep, still wanna get
Yeah, you get

Back on your feet again, lift your head, hold it high
You wanna run it back, but you can't turn the time
You start to feel like you're losing your shine

But the grass ain't always greener on the other side
You start to feel like you're losing your shine
But the grass ain't always greener on the other side

