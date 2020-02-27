Song Lyrics of 'The Other Side' by Justin Timberlake & SZA

You're preachin’ to the choir, stop hatin' on yourself

Quit playing with your mind, you’re spinning

If you think that I'm a liar, just try it for yourself

The clouds will open up, blue skies are willing

Yeah, I know it's so hard to throw away

The clouds will open up, blue skies are willing

Back on your feet again, lift your head, hold it high

You wanna run it back, but you can't turn the time

You start to feel like you're losing your shine

But the grass ain't always greener on the other side

Other side, got you stuck in your mind

You start to feel like you're losing your shine

But the grass ain’t always greener on the other side

Hey you, stop stressin’ 'bout what you’re missin'

So blue, just take it easy, take your time

If you think my words are wise, just try it for yourself

I promise the stars will light the path you walk

Don't give in

Got a heart of gold, what a shame to go to waste

The clouds will open up, blue skies are willing

Back on your feet again, lift your head, hold it high

You wanna run it back, but you can't turn the time

You start to feel like you’re losing your shine (Losing your shine, shine)

But the grass ain't always greener on the other side

Other side (Feet again, lift your head, hold it high)

Got you stuck in your mind (Run it back, but you can't turn the time)

You start to feel like you're losing your shine

But the grass ain't always greener on the other side



[Bridge: SZA & Justin Timberlake]

Just take it from me, you'll be okay (You'll be okay)

'Cause it don't matter how sweet it taste (How sweet it taste)

The grass ain't green, don't worry

Losin' sleep, still wanna get

Yeah, you get

Back on your feet again, lift your head, hold it high

You wanna run it back, but you can't turn the time

You start to feel like you're losing your shine

But the grass ain't always greener on the other side

You start to feel like you're losing your shine

But the grass ain't always greener on the other side