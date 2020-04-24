  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'THE SCOTTS' by THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi
24 Apr 2020

Let's go

We see the hype outside (Yeah)
Right from the house, uh
Took it straight from outside (Yeah)

Straight to the couch (Mm)
We put the mic outside (Yeah)
Air that shit out, uh (Mm)

You lettin' THE SCOTTS outside (Yeah)
We runnin' the scouts (Mm)
Ain't no controllin' the gang (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
They never leave (Mm)

I got tats over my veins (Yeah)
'Cause that what I bleed (Mm)
She drink a lot of the bourbon (Yeah)
Like she from the street (Mm)

We got control of the flows and, huh, uh, uh (Yeah, mm)
We heard that your way went dry (Yeah)
We floodin' the drought, uh (Mm)
Heard that your hood outside (Yeah)

We added some routes (Mm)
We havin' the goods outside (Mm)
Move it in and out (Mm)
You lettin' THE SCOTTS outside (Mm)
We runnin' the scouts

Nigga, the cops outside (Yeah)
Lock up the house (Yeah, yeah)
We keep the team on high (Huh)

Some gold in they mouth (Yeah, yeah)
Nigga, the Porsche outside (Huh)
Without the top (Yeah, yeah, nigga, yeah)
She want a Mimosa-sa (Yeah)

Bring in the shots (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Tell these phony bitches "Beat it"
With that photoshoppin' body, Adobe, help me
She in there makin' panini, she know I got all the bread

She know me, got it
I'm a hustler, I'm in business
It's been a minute since my niggas been on it (Huh, huh)
Howdy, Cleveland boy, he make 'em pay

They said Cleveland boy, he done made a way, hey
Headed for somewhere to go, anywhere cinema these, these
Niggas don't know where to go

Gotta keep givin' em heat, heat (Yeah)
Time we go double though, time they add up the math, math
And I been dealin' with so many things, havin' so many dreams

Let's go

