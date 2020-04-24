Let's go

We see the hype outside (Yeah)

Right from the house, uh

Took it straight from outside (Yeah)

Straight to the couch (Mm)

We put the mic outside (Yeah)

Air that shit out, uh (Mm)

You lettin' THE SCOTTS outside (Yeah)

We runnin' the scouts (Mm)

Ain't no controllin' the gang (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

They never leave (Mm)

I got tats over my veins (Yeah)

'Cause that what I bleed (Mm)

She drink a lot of the bourbon (Yeah)

Like she from the street (Mm)

We got control of the flows and, huh, uh, uh (Yeah, mm)

We heard that your way went dry (Yeah)

We floodin' the drought, uh (Mm)

Heard that your hood outside (Yeah)

We added some routes (Mm)

We havin' the goods outside (Mm)

Move it in and out (Mm)

You lettin' THE SCOTTS outside (Mm)

We runnin' the scouts

Nigga, the cops outside (Yeah)

Lock up the house (Yeah, yeah)

We keep the team on high (Huh)

Some gold in they mouth (Yeah, yeah)

Nigga, the Porsche outside (Huh)

Without the top (Yeah, yeah, nigga, yeah)

She want a Mimosa-sa (Yeah)

Bring in the shots (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Tell these phony bitches "Beat it"

With that photoshoppin' body, Adobe, help me

She in there makin' panini, she know I got all the bread

She know me, got it

I'm a hustler, I'm in business

It's been a minute since my niggas been on it (Huh, huh)

Howdy, Cleveland boy, he make 'em pay

They said Cleveland boy, he done made a way, hey

Headed for somewhere to go, anywhere cinema these, these

Niggas don't know where to go

Gotta keep givin' em heat, heat (Yeah)

Time we go double though, time they add up the math, math

And I been dealin' with so many things, havin' so many dreams

Let's go