Song Lyrics of 'The Take' by Tory Lanez ft. Chris Brown

I wanna put you in seven positions for seventy minutes, you'll get it babe

You got a lot on your mind, and I want to ease it up and l**k it and slip it in

You do a light scream on the ice cream when I scoop it and dip it in

Unzipping her tight jeans, and the feminine hygiene is magnificent

Tryna show you girl, I'm different

I get to l**king and st**king and l**kingand st**king

Until the p***y get too wet and it's dripping and

Splitting both them legs like dividends

If it ends up how I want then you'll end up sitting all over my bottom lip baby

The feeling of f**king you, feelings all up in you, make it hard for you to bottle 'em baby

This d**k is too big just to swallow it baby

But still you do it like it's Thanksgiving and you gobbin', gobblin', gobblin', gobblin', baby

Like what's a goon to a goblin baby

That p***y hotter than the summer, June in metropolis baby, no hiding it baby

She know what it is when I come around, let me take you down

It ain't my first time, but baby girl, let's get it in yeah

Bump and grind, already know

I wanna take you down again, yeah

Hit that rewind button, ohh

Let me take you down, really wanna take you down, you down, you down

Take you down right now

You know I know how, oh whooaa

Come put the shit all on top of me baby

I'm the one that feel it, so they copy me baby

Got it copywritten, that's my property baby

And the way that she whip it is driving me crazy

Think I been hitting the lottery baby

Buy you a Wraith, I'ma give you my safe

Put you in apartments, you parking in places

Yeah, this the real like Monopoly, baby

We got all night to get it right babe

So let me play

We got our whole damn life baby

So here we are, all alone in this room

Girl you know what I came to do

Know you got me on your radio playing old school CB

It's just me and you

It ain't my first time, but baby girl, let's get it in yeah

Bump and grind, already know

I wanna take you down again, yeah

Hit that rewind button, ohh

Let me take you down, really wanna take you down, you down, you down

Take you down right now

You know I know how, oh whooaa

Oooh yeah

I promise not to give it to nobody babe

And promise you won't give it to nobody babe

And promise when you promise, keep them promises

I promise not to give it to nobody babe

And promise you won't give it to nobody babe

And promise when you promise, keep them promises

I promise not to give it to nobody babe

And promise you won't give it to nobody babe

And promise when you promise, keep them promises