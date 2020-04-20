Song Lyrics of 'The Take' by Tory Lanez ft. Chris Brown
I wanna put you in seven positions for seventy minutes, you'll get it babe
You got a lot on your mind, and I want to ease it up and l**k it and slip it in
You do a light scream on the ice cream when I scoop it and dip it in
Unzipping her tight jeans, and the feminine hygiene is magnificent
Tryna show you girl, I'm different
I get to l**king and st**king and l**kingand st**king
Until the p***y get too wet and it's dripping and
Splitting both them legs like dividends
If it ends up how I want then you'll end up sitting all over my bottom lip baby
The feeling of f**king you, feelings all up in you, make it hard for you to bottle 'em baby
This d**k is too big just to swallow it baby
But still you do it like it's Thanksgiving and you gobbin', gobblin', gobblin', gobblin', baby
Like what's a goon to a goblin baby
That p***y hotter than the summer, June in metropolis baby, no hiding it baby
She know what it is when I come around, let me take you down
It ain't my first time, but baby girl, let's get it in yeah
Bump and grind, already know
I wanna take you down again, yeah
Hit that rewind button, ohh
Let me take you down, really wanna take you down, you down, you down
Take you down right now
You know I know how, oh whooaa
Come put the shit all on top of me baby
I'm the one that feel it, so they copy me baby
Got it copywritten, that's my property baby
And the way that she whip it is driving me crazy
Think I been hitting the lottery baby
Buy you a Wraith, I'ma give you my safe
Put you in apartments, you parking in places
Yeah, this the real like Monopoly, baby
We got all night to get it right babe
So let me play
We got our whole damn life baby
So here we are, all alone in this room
Girl you know what I came to do
Know you got me on your radio playing old school CB
It's just me and you
It ain't my first time, but baby girl, let's get it in yeah
Bump and grind, already know
I wanna take you down again, yeah
Hit that rewind button, ohh
Let me take you down, really wanna take you down, you down, you down
Take you down right now
You know I know how, oh whooaa
Oooh yeah
I promise not to give it to nobody babe
And promise you won't give it to nobody babe
And promise when you promise, keep them promises
I promise not to give it to nobody babe
And promise you won't give it to nobody babe
And promise when you promise, keep them promises
I promise not to give it to nobody babe
And promise you won't give it to nobody babe
And promise when you promise, keep them promises