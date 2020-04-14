  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'They Ain't Ready' by Becky G
Darkest of my days, you light the way
Baby, there's no other place
I'd rather be than your eternity
For your sun is all of me

They rather see me down and that was showing, you don't care
They don't wanna see me with you, they want you for theyself
They don't wanna see us try to make it work

I know they waitin' on one of us to get hurt
They rather see you sobbing when you're falling apart
Telling you things like I'ma break your heart
They rather see you do me wrong and waste my time
They rather see me crying than to see me shine

But I stay way up
Stuck with you until we gotta wait up
This love, they with me and you like a lay-up
And they hatin', can't wait for us to break up, oh

They ain't ready for our love, oh
They ain't ready for our love, oh
'Cause what we got will never die

This that "'til the end of time"
They ain't ready for our love, oh
They ain't ready for it

We got a bond, a vibe, something that money can't buy
I am talkin' slick but I just pay no mind
I feel the stars align, God just sent me a sign
Put your hand to mine, put your heart in mine

This is one of a kind, love is hard to find
You got it all in my spine, runnin' but I cannot hide
Damn, look at the time, yeah, you get on my type
So tell me if you mind, baby

You feel it way up
Stuck with you until we gotta wait up
This love, they with me and you like a lay-up
And they hatin', can't wait for us to break up, oh

They ain't ready for our love, oh
They ain't ready for our love, oh
'Cause what we got will never die
This that "'til the end of time"
They ain't ready for our love, oh
They ain't ready for it

They ain't ready
Love is straight up (They ain't ready for it)
All we want to feel (They ain't ready for it)
And you waitin' on my love
I ain't complainin'

They ain't ready for it, they ain't ready for it
They ain't ready for it
They ain't ready for it, they ain't ready for it
They ain't ready for our love
Don't let them talk
They don't know

They ain't ready for our love, oh
They ain't ready for our love, oh
'Cause what we got will never die
This that "'til the end of time"
They ain't ready for our love, oh (Ooh)
They ain't ready for it

My heartbeat is a sail
Your heartbeat is a wave

