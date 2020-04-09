I love you

In a dream, I love you

In the air, I love you

If it comes to mind it means that we just break up

I love you

I am, I love you

After all, a man

That is not cold in the heart and in the bed, I command

But I tremble in front of your breast

I hate you and I love you

It is a butterfly that dies flapping its wings

The love that is made in bed

Return the other half

Today I return to her

May 1st, on courage

I love you and ask for forgiveness

Do you remember who I am

Open the door for a toilet paper warrior

And give me your light wine

What did you do when I wasn't there

And the linen sheets

Give me a baby's sleep

Who makes horses dream and turns

And some work

Let me embrace a woman who stretches singing

And then get a little fooled

Before making love

Dress the rage of peace and skirt over the light

