Song Lyrics of 'Ti Amo' from Money Heist (Berlin's Wedding song)
I love you
In a dream, I love you
In the air, I love you
If it comes to mind it means that we just break up
I love you
I am, I love you
After all, a man
That is not cold in the heart and in the bed, I command
But I tremble in front of your breast
I hate you and I love you
It is a butterfly that dies flapping its wings
The love that is made in bed
Return the other half
Today I return to her
May 1st, on courage
I love you and ask for forgiveness
Do you remember who I am
Open the door for a toilet paper warrior
And give me your light wine
What did you do when I wasn't there
And the linen sheets
Give me a baby's sleep
Who makes horses dream and turns
And some work
Let me embrace a woman who stretches singing
And then get a little fooled
Before making love
Dress the rage of peace and skirt over the light
I love you and ask for forgiveness
Do you remember who I am
I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you
I love you, I love you, you I love, I love you, you I love, I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you
I love you, I love you, you I love, I love you, you I love, I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you