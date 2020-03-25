Song Lyrics of 'Tímida' by Pabllo Vittar, Thalia

Pabllo

You know I'm not shy

At least not in private

You know I like it when you

Give me that, give me that, give me that (Hey)

Give me that, give me that

You know I'm not shy

At least not in private

You know I like it when you

Give me that, give me that, give me that

Stop, stop, stop

You put me on and I'll make you like an animal

Get ready for the camera

I'm going to do everything from here to there

Shy, I'm not shy, I do n't

get daring

Manners are forgotten

Bare my body slowly

You-shy, you-shy (I'm not)

You-shy, you-shy (I'm not)

You-shy, you-shy (Undress me slowly)

You-shy, you-shy (No I am)

You-shy, you-shy (I'm not)

You-shy, you-shy (Undress me)

I get freaky if you touch me

That look

disturbs me Something happens to me when you and I are Alone

I tell you: Go low, down low

We put fifth, baby, go, go, go

You know I like that (Oh)

And those things don't scare me (Yes)

But baby they don't need to know (No)

What we do between you and me (Okay)

You put me on and I put you like an animal

Get ready for the camera

I'm going to do you everything here and there

Shy, I'm not shy, I do n't

get daring

Manners are forgotten

Bare my body slowly

Ti-shy, ti-shy (I'm not)

Ti-shy, ti-shy (I'm not)

Ti-shy, ti-shy (Desnúdame slowly)

Ti-shy, ti-shy (No I am)

You-shy, you-shy (I am not)

You-shy, you-shy (Undress me)

You-shy (I am not) , you-shy (I am not)

You-shy ( I'm not) , you-shy (I'm not)

You-shy (I'm not) , you-shy (I'm

not ) I'm not, I'm not

You-shy (I'm not) , you-shy(I'm not)

You-shy (I'm not) , you-shy (I'm not)

You-shy (I'm not) , you-shy (I'm

not ) I'm not, I'm not (Eh!)