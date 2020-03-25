Song Lyrics of 'Tímida' by Pabllo Vittar, Thalia

Song Lyrics of 'Timida' by Pabllo Vittar, Thalia
Pabllo
You know I'm not shy
At least not in private
You know I like it when you
Give me that, give me that, give me that (Hey)
Give me that, give me that
You know I'm not shy
At least not in private
You know I like it when you
Give me that, give me that, give me that
Stop, stop, stop
You put me on and I'll make you like an animal
Get ready for the camera
I'm going to do everything from here to there
Shy, I'm not shy, I do n't
get daring
Manners are forgotten
Bare my body slowly
You-shy, you-shy (I'm not)
You-shy, you-shy (I'm not)
You-shy, you-shy (Undress me slowly)
You-shy, you-shy (No I am)
You-shy, you-shy (I'm not)
You-shy, you-shy (Undress me)
I get freaky if you touch me
That look
disturbs me Something happens to me when you and I are Alone
I tell you: Go low, down low
We put fifth, baby, go, go, go
You know I like that (Oh)
And those things don't scare me (Yes)
But baby they don't need to know (No)
What we do between you and me (Okay)
You put me on and I put you like an animal
Get ready for the camera
I'm going to do you everything here and there
Shy, I'm not shy, I do n't
get daring
Manners are forgotten
Bare my body slowly
Ti-shy, ti-shy (I'm not)
Ti-shy, ti-shy (I'm not)
Ti-shy, ti-shy (Desnúdame slowly)
Ti-shy, ti-shy (No I am)
You-shy, you-shy (I am not)
You-shy, you-shy (Undress me)
You-shy (I am not) , you-shy (I am not)
You-shy ( I'm not) , you-shy (I'm not)
You-shy (I'm not) , you-shy (I'm
not ) I'm not, I'm not
You-shy (I'm not) , you-shy(I'm not)
You-shy (I'm not) , you-shy (I'm not)
You-shy (I'm not) , you-shy (I'm
not ) I'm not, I'm not (Eh!)