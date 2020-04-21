Song Lyrics of 'Tom and Jerry' theme song

It’s the Tom and Jerry Kids,

Gotta be there where all the action is.

Tom and Jerry Kids,

Tom and Jerry Kids new show!

Big Tail, Little Tail chasing all around

Cat and Mouse game never let's down.

There's Spike and Tyke,

Droopy and Dripple,

Come on and have some fun

It's oh-so simple...

Talking 'bout the

Tom and Jerry Kids

Come on and be where all the action is

Tom and Jerry Kids

Tom and Jerry Kids

Tom and Jerry Kids new show!