Song Lyrics of 'Tom and Jerry' theme song
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 13:00:18 IST

It’s the Tom and Jerry Kids,
Gotta be there where all the action is.

Tom and Jerry Kids,
Tom and Jerry Kids new show!

Big Tail, Little Tail chasing all around
Cat and Mouse game never let's down.

There's Spike and Tyke,
Droopy and Dripple,
Come on and have some fun
It's oh-so simple...

Talking 'bout the
Tom and Jerry Kids
Come on and be where all the action is
Tom and Jerry Kids

Tom and Jerry Kids
Tom and Jerry Kids new show!

