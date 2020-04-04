Song Lyrics of 'Toosie Slide' by Drake

Black leather glove, no sequins

Buckles on the jacket, it's Alyx shit

Nike crossbody, got a piece in it

Got a dance, but it's really on some street shit

I'ma show you how to get it

It go right foot up, left foot, slide

Left foot up, right foot, slide

Basically, I'm sayin' either way, we 'bout to slide, ayy

Can't let this one slide, ayy

Don't you wanna dance with me? No?

I could dance like Michael Jackson

I could give you thug passion

It's a Thriller in the trap where we from

Baby, don't you wanna dance with me? No?

I could dance like Michael Jackson

I could give you satisfaction

And you know we out here every day with it

I'ma show you how to get it

It go right foot up, left foot, slide

Left foot up, right foot, slide

Basically, I'm sayin', either way, we 'bout to slide, ayy

Can't let this one slide, ayy (Who's bad?)

Two thousand shorties wanna tie the knot, ayy, yeah

Two hundred shooters on my brother's block, woah, yeah

Petal off a rose like I love her not, maybe not

I don't know what's wrong with me, I can't stop, woah, yeah

Won't stop, woah, yeah, never stop

Got so many opps, I be mistakin' opps for other opps

Got so many people that I love out of troubled spots

Other than the family I got, it's either you or me

That's just how I think, it's either you or me

This life got too deep for you, baby

Two or three of us about to creep where they staying

Black leather glove, no sequins

Buckles on the jacket, it's Alyx shit

Nike crossbody, got a piece in it

Got a dance, but it's really on some street shit

I'ma show you how to get it

It go right foot up, left foot, slide

Left foot up, right foot, slide

Basically, I'm sayin' either way, we 'bout to slide, ayy

Can't let this one slide, ayy (Who's bad?)

Toosie slide, then I hit it double-time

Then I hit a spin 'cause we spun their block a couple times

If it's not the right time, there'll always be another time

I'm not even trippin', we'll just see 'em in the summertime, woah, yeah

Can't describe the pressure I be puttin' on myself, yeah

Really, I just can't afford to lose nobody else, yeah

If they movin' shaky, we'll just do this shit ourselves, woah

If I'm movin' shaky, Chubbs'll do this shit himself, yeah

Solo niggas, only YOLO, for real

Heard a lot about you but we don't know for real

Next time, guarantee the truth'll get revealed

Black leather gloves, no sequins, yeah

Buckles on the jacket, it's Alyx shit

Nike crossbody, got a piece in it

Got a dance, but it's really on some street shit

I'ma show you how

It go right foot up, left foot, slide

Left foot up, right foot, slide

Basically, I'm sayin' either way we 'bout to slide, ayy

Can't let this one slide, ayy

Don't you wanna dance with me? No?

I could dance like Michael Jackson (Jackson)

I could give you thug passion (Passion)

It's a Thriller in the trap where we from (Where we from)

Baby, don't you wanna dance with me? No?

I could dance like Michael Jackson (Jackson)

I could give you satisfaction ('Faction)

And you know we out here every day with it

I'ma show you how to get it

It go right foot up, left foot, slide

Left foot up, right foot, slide

Basically, I'm sayin' either way we 'bout to slide

(Who's bad?)