Song Lyrics of 'Turks' by NAV & Gunna ft. Travis Scott

Wheezy outta here

I'm a late bloomer, third year on the scene

Twenty racks don't feel like nothing to me

Came from the streets, it turned me to a beast

Invisible set, diamonds huggin' my piece

Book me for a show, I need eighty at least

I want the smoke, ain't no keeping the peace

Keep me a razor when I'm in the East

Open 'em up just like a surgery

Everything burning around me, I'm lit

Show a lil' attitude, swap out the bitch

I spent two-fifty, don't know where it went

My hood on my back, I gotta represent

Toronto, you useless, you don't got a pole

Warm that boy up, he got shot in the cold

Thirty rounds in the clip, let it unload

I f**k the b***h I picked right out of Vogue

Took twenty b***hes on my first vacay

I ain't pickin' up, I'm in Turks, lil' baby

Every other watch got diamonds in the face

Pulling out, ask to take a taste, lil' baby

Pulling out fifty racks, walking out of Chase

If I drop dead, I'll be hard to replace

Hardly get thirsty, got water like a lake

My brother got locked, another bond I gotta pay

Trapping on the block, I'd never serve a cop

I always kept a Glock, I ain't 'bout to see the grave ('Bout to see the grave)

Pull up, I'll make a quick stop (Yeah)

I shop one stop, I'm high for seven days (High for seven days)

Who is that lil' nigga icy hopping out a Wraith? (Hoppin' out a Wraith?)

Chopper get it choppin' like a blade (Chop)

You ain't get no money but you poppin' on your page (Poppin' on your page)

Trust me, we could never be the same (Never be the same)

You know I like the syrup, low stress in Turks (Yeah)

I'm puttin' in work, I beat her out the frame (Beat her out the frame, Wheezy outta here)

She sweet, I was movin' off a Perc'

I bought her a Birk' and a birthday cake (Birthday cake)

Line his a** up like a barber do the fade (Barber do the fade)

Fed your ho crêpes and grapes

Cash stuffed away, this a billion on the way (Billion on the way)

We just split a billi' with the gang

Took twenty b***hes on my first vacay

I ain't pickin' up, I'm in Turks, lil' baby

Every other watch got diamonds in the face

Pullin' out, ask to take a taste, lil' baby

Pulling out fifty racks, walkin' out of Chase

If I drop dead, I'll be hard to replace

Hardly get thirsty, got water like a lake

My brother got locked, another bond I gotta pay

First time in Turks, had a whole bunch of work

Had to bring two jets, had a whole lot of babes (Yeah)

I first take a game-changin' verse

Swear the change gon' hurt, but it really ain't a game (Yeah)

Shawty like to twerk, I bring the rage (Yeah)

Really get to trippin' on the stage

Never ever let 'em see the man unless they pay (Alright)

Niggas havin' beef, I hope they pray

Cactus Jack me up and down, head to toe

Make sure the ones you with on go

Make sure the ones you with is with it

Make sure the ones you with, ah (Yeah)

She need a quick tan, come to Turks with the G's (Yeah)

Work for that body, need more than degrees

Fillin' her nose with some shit I can ski with

Say this her first time, it's hard to believe

Took twenty bitches on my first vacay

I ain't pickin' up, I'm in Turks, lil' baby

Every other watch got diamonds in the face

Pullin' out, ask to take a taste, lil' baby

Pullin' out fifty racks, walkin' out of Chase

If I drop dead, I'll be hard to replace

Hardly get thirsty, got water like a lake

My brother got locked, another bond I gotta pay