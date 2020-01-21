Song Lyrics of 'Unaccommodating' by Eminem

Oh, this what we doin'? Alright

M.A

I like a b***h that like to wobble, wobble

Shake it, shake it, break it, break it, uh

Nigga, we made it, made it, they hate it, hate it

Pro professional, pure persistent, I'm paper chasing

I hate complaining, I hated waiting, I'll pay for patience

But I hate to pay a bill (Hate that)

And I made a mil' without a major deal (I made that)

Yeah, her ass fake, but she came for real (She came, uh)

Money ain't a thing, that ain't a thing for real

It's the broke lingo (Huh)

And no, ain't nothing Saweetie, this is no Quavo (Migo)

Man, I just get high, let my hoes lay low (Ooh)

I just want some face but this is no facial (Ooh)

Do right and kill er'body, Drake mode (Hello)

Bitch, I'm tryna eat out, take your plate mode (Hello)

Disrespect that life and I'm in gang mode (Grrr)

You can leave this earth, bitch, I'm in rake mode (Huh)

I'm in cake mode (Huh), I'm in brave mode, uh

What up, Marshall? I'm a martian, I'm in Wayne mode (Facts)

Neck wet, big drip, I'm in rain mode (Drip, drip, drip)

Eight niggas, eight hittas, take eight souls (Brrr)

Collect pesos (Huh), and I'm paid, so? (Paid)

Self-made goals (Hey)

When the pain leaves (Huh)

Where does the pain go? (Where?)

Tip of the backwood is where the flame goes (There)

To the sky is where my brain goes (Wow)

Same pack, same fiend, selling the same clothes (Wow)

Pinocchio and my pistol, they got the same nose

Me and my niggas gotta eat, we share the same stove (What?)

Case closed, bodies in my lane, b***h, lane closed

Game over, Thanos on you H-O's

On my petty shit but I don't paint toes (Yeah)

Get the plunger (Plunger) 'cause Marshall and M.A go plum crazy

Call us liquid plumber, 'cause even Dre know (Dre know)

Beat knocks like a beefed up Detox

You're gonna need three SWATs or police officers at least to come pull me off of it and I don't stop

Please dawg, I need y'all to keep talking shit 'cause I feed off of it

I am the complete opposite of these retards who spit these weak bars, I'ma leave carnage

Each thought'll be so toxic, it'll block the wind through your esophagus

Stop it, cutting off your oxygen

And I hit them pads like a boxing gym

Better watch for Slim, better get to popping and when I'm at the top again

I won't topple, I'm giving it to anyone who wanna come and get it and I'm not gonna stop

But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is

I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I'm God and the Lord forgives even the devil worshippers

I'm moving on but you know your scruples are gone when you're born with Lucifer's horns

And you're from the school of Notorious, Puba, Cube and The Poor Righteous Teachers tutored my students

Showed them all the blueprint and formula

But it seems like the more they studied my music, the more they remind me of eyeballs

I'm watching my pupils get cornier

But I'm contemplating yelling "Bombs away" on the game

Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting

They call me Saddam Hussein, Ayatollah Khomeini

Where's Osama been? I been laden lately

Look at how I'm behaving, they want me gone away

They wanna JonBenet me (F**k you), I'm unaccommodating

Man, I don't see why they hate me

I'm a clown like John Wayne Gacy

They call me Kanye crazy

APESHIT, Beyonce, Jay-Z

And I'm back with Andre, baby

And the doctor's operating

But he never put no scrubs on from Snoop, K. Dot to Shady

Shady like a shadow or your silhouette, intellect, I better check to see why you feel upset

'Cause I met your b***h on the internet now I'm getting head like a Pillow Pet

That bimbo can put her lips all the way around this bone and then blow

Like a dusty cartridge from an old Nintendo

Those were the days but I bet you, I'm never gonna be broke again, no

I don't smoke but I got paper, to be blunt, I'm rolling Indo

And I keep it one comma, zero, zero, zero, zero

Real, real, real, murder, murder, murder, kill, kill, kill

Nickel-plated, twenty two, two, two

B***h, shut the f**k up 'fore I shoot you too

Ain't shit I won't do just to get a few YouTube views

Run up in a church like pew, pew, pew

'Cause that's what I do, do, do

But, even to the untrained human eye

We ain't the same, you and I

Somebody should have explained to you why

For you to go against me, it's simply insane, you will die (Yeah)

That's why they call me Kamikaze, it's plain suicide, yeah

But I know magic and here go my last trick

I'm 'bout to say "Abracadabra" and pull a B Rabbit up out of my hat

I'm about to relapse and I betcha that you won't know how to react

But a look of disgust, I don't doubt it'd be that

As I begin to f**kin' devour the track

And you backpedal that is a cowardly act

Like a Saudi attack when the towers collapsed

They call me Saddam Hussein, Ayatollah Khomeini

Where's Osama been? I been laden lately

Look at how I'm behaving, they want me gone away

They wanna JonBenet me (F**k you), I'm unaccommodating