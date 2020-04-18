Song Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please

I'm Like a wolf on a summer night

Chasing the sky can't give up the fight

Living my truth is who I am holding on tight

I can't live alive

Even though i wanna stay with you I cannot hide

I cannot hide

I can never give you power to take away mine

take away mine

Untamable

No you can't tame me through your heart

Untamable, you know I told u from the start

You can't control me

Cannot hold me down like a wild horse on a run

Untamable untamable, you know I'm untamable

Oh oh o oh

Oh oh o oh

You can't control me can't hold me down

Oh oh o oh

Oh oh o oh

Like a willing horse has been lost and found

Oh oh o oh

Oh oh o oh

You can't control me can't hold me down

Oh oh o oh

Oh oh o oh

Untamable, I'm untamable

It ain't easy to let it go cuts like a blade

I bend and I break

Stretch on a tide

but I have a way so hard to change

that born to be great

I feel the fire in my bones going up

In flames going up in flames

I gotta stay with my heart it's calling my name

calling my name

Untamable

No you can't tame me through your heart

Untamable you know I told you from the start

You can't control me

You Cannot hold me

down like a wild horse on a run

Untamable untamable, you know I'm untamable

Oh oh o oh

Oh oh o oh

You can't control me can't hold me down

Oh oh o oh

Oh oh o oh

Like a willing horse has been lost and found

Oh oh o oh

Oh oh o oh

You can't control me can't hold me down

Oh oh o oh

Oh oh o oh

Untamable, I'm untamable

So try, take it by, but we have to say goodbye

By side can hide

But I want to all is mine I'm untamable