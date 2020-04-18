Song Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please
I'm Like a wolf on a summer night
Chasing the sky can't give up the fight
Living my truth is who I am holding on tight
I can't live alive
Even though i wanna stay with you I cannot hide
I cannot hide
I can never give you power to take away mine
take away mine
Untamable
No you can't tame me through your heart
Untamable, you know I told u from the start
You can't control me
Cannot hold me down like a wild horse on a run
Untamable untamable, you know I'm untamable
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh
You can't control me can't hold me down
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh
Like a willing horse has been lost and found
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh
You can't control me can't hold me down
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh
Untamable, I'm untamable
It ain't easy to let it go cuts like a blade
I bend and I break
Stretch on a tide
but I have a way so hard to change
that born to be great
I feel the fire in my bones going up
In flames going up in flames
I gotta stay with my heart it's calling my name
calling my name
Untamable
No you can't tame me through your heart
Untamable you know I told you from the start
You can't control me
You Cannot hold me
down like a wild horse on a run
Untamable untamable, you know I'm untamable
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh
You can't control me can't hold me down
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh
Like a willing horse has been lost and found
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh
You can't control me can't hold me down
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh
Untamable, I'm untamable
So try, take it by, but we have to say goodbye
By side can hide
But I want to all is mine I'm untamable