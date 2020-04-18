  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please

Song Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please

Song Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Apr 2020 13:30:32 IST

I'm Like a wolf on a summer night
Chasing the sky can't give up the fight
Living my truth is who I am holding on tight
I can't live alive

Even though i wanna stay with you I cannot hide
I cannot hide
I can never give you power to take away mine
take away mine

Untamable
No you can't tame me through your heart
Untamable, you know I told u from the start
You can't control me
Cannot hold me down like a wild horse on a run

Untamable untamable, you know I'm untamable
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh
You can't control me can't hold me down
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh

Like a willing horse has been lost and found
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh
You can't control me can't hold me down
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh

Untamable, I'm untamable
It ain't easy to let it go cuts like a blade
I bend and I break
Stretch on a tide
but I have a way so hard to change
that born to be great

I feel the fire in my bones going up
In flames going up in flames
I gotta stay with my heart it's calling my name
calling my name

Untamable
No you can't tame me through your heart
Untamable you know I told you from the start
You can't control me
You Cannot hold me
down like a wild horse on a run

Untamable untamable, you know I'm untamable
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh
You can't control me can't hold me down
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh

Like a willing horse has been lost and found
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh
You can't control me can't hold me down
Oh oh o oh
Oh oh o oh

Untamable, I'm untamable
So try, take it by, but we have to say goodbye
By side can hide
But I want to all is mine I'm untamable

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'YOU CAN'T HOLD MY HEART' by MONSTA X

Song Lyrics of 'YOU CAN'T HOLD MY HEART' by MONSTA X

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Myself' by Mikey McCleary ft. Medha Sahi (Four More Shots Please)

Song Lyrics of 'Myself' by Mikey McCleary ft. Medha Sahi (Four More Shots Please)

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I Don't Do Love Anymore' by Medha Sahi & Mikey McCleary (Four More Shots Please)

Song Lyrics of 'I Don't Do Love Anymore' by Medha Sahi & Mikey McCleary (Four More Shots Please)

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Kraazy' by LikyBo

Song Lyrics of 'Kraazy' by LikyBo

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Yaara Teri Yaari' by Darshan Raval (Four More Shots Please)

Song Lyrics of 'Yaara Teri Yaari' by Darshan Raval (Four More Shots Please)

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Jan jan ke priya ram lakhan siya van ko jaate hai - Ramayana

Song Lyrics of Jan jan ke priya ram lakhan siya van ko jaate hai - Ramayana

FeatureHina Khan, Ananya Panday, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs aces the Rampwalk in Lehenga

Hina Khan, Ananya Panday, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs aces the Rampwalk in Lehenga

Movie ReviewHasmukh review : An dark & intimate relationship between comedy & tragedy

Hasmukh review : An dark & intimate relationship between comedy & tragedy

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please

Song Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please