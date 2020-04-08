  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Until I Bleed Out' by The Weeknd

08 Apr 2020

I can't move, I'm so paralyzed
I'm so paralyzed
I can't explain why I'm terrified
I'm so terrified

Well, I don't wanna touch the sky no more
I just wanna feel the ground when I'm coming down

It's been way too long
And I don't even wanna get high no more
I just want it out of my life
Out of my life, out

I wanna cut you outta my dreams
'Til I'm bleeding out
'Til I'm bleeding
I wanna cut you outta my mind

'Til I'm bleeding out
'Til I'm bleeding
I wanna cut you outta my dreams
Woah, I'm bleeding out
Girl, I'm bleeding

I wanna cut you outta my mind
'Cause I'm bleeding out
Oh, I'm bleeding
Girl, I'm bleeding

I keep telling myself I don't need it
I keep telling myself I don't need it anymore
I keep telling myself I don't need it anymore
Need it anymore

