Song Lyrics of Valentine's Day (Shameful) by Kehlani
Torn between crying for help
And not letting them see me sweat
But it's certain shit I can't forget
I won't get over it easy, shit makes me queasy
I am making amends with myself
Forgiving me for loving you
I took a risk loving loudly, defended you proudly
Ignored all the signs, yeah, it's true
And the immature me wishes that I could make it known
That you should be left alone
Don't deserve words or thoughts from me
I can go heal on my own
And the immature me hopes the world sees just who you are, oh
A facade only gets you so far
And I'm bigger than you, so I can't meet you where you are
I'd say your name but you don't deserve recognition
You played the hero but you really are the villain
There ain't a bone in me that wants to spare your feelin's
You called me crazy, but it was my intuition
Used me for status, and the fame, and recognition
It's f**kin' crazy what they do for recognition
I'd say your name but you don't deserve recognition
I'd say your name but I won't, uh
I got to give myself credit for loving as hard as I did
I helped you fight your addiction and change your whole life
Just to find myself played in the end
Ain't no regrets cause I'm proud that my heart was so pure
And I'm never ashamed of my love
Now I'm finding strength in the fact that you're nothing to me
And I know the things I am above
And the immature me wishes I could just run away (Ah, ah, ah)
To somewhere I still feel sane
'Cause truth is I've been f**kin' lost since that very day
And really I'm wishing that I could just catch a break (Ah, ah, ah)
It's been Hell every couple days (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
And now, I'm here broken, expected to carry the weight
I'd say your name but you don't deserve recognition (Nah)
You played the hero but you really are the villain
There ain't a bone in me that wants to spare your feelings (Ah)
You called me crazy, but it was my intuition (Ah)
Used me for status and the fame and recognition (Ah)
It's f**king crazy what they do for recognition (Ooh)
I'd say your name but you don't deserve recognition
I'd say your name but I won't, uh
That's just you (Deserve recognition)
I always land on my feet
Bounce back game clean and neat (Ah, woah-woah, ah)
Wish I didn't check your text when you was drunk 'sleep
I've seen everything that I ain't wanna see
That I needed to see, that I needed to be
Hope you live happily ever after with a bitch (Bitch), uh
Fly to France, wine and crackers, honeymoonin' with a bitch
Hope you fuck around and have the son you wanted with a b***h
Y'all might be soulmates after all of this, so
Out on the table your friends and your family, even your label
Everyone love me, damn, it's so shameful
I kept you stable, you should be grateful
Ain't find out sooner that you was unfaithful
Damn, you so shameful
So f**king shameful
Damn, you're so, uh, f**king ungrateful, uh