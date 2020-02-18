Song Lyrics of Valentine's Day (Shameful) by Kehlani

Torn between crying for help

And not letting them see me sweat

But it's certain shit I can't forget

I won't get over it easy, shit makes me queasy

I am making amends with myself

Forgiving me for loving you

I took a risk loving loudly, defended you proudly

Ignored all the signs, yeah, it's true

And the immature me wishes that I could make it known

That you should be left alone

Don't deserve words or thoughts from me

I can go heal on my own

And the immature me hopes the world sees just who you are, oh

A facade only gets you so far

And I'm bigger than you, so I can't meet you where you are

I'd say your name but you don't deserve recognition

You played the hero but you really are the villain

There ain't a bone in me that wants to spare your feelin's

You called me crazy, but it was my intuition

Used me for status, and the fame, and recognition

It's f**kin' crazy what they do for recognition

I'd say your name but you don't deserve recognition

I'd say your name but I won't, uh

I got to give myself credit for loving as hard as I did

I helped you fight your addiction and change your whole life

Just to find myself played in the end

Ain't no regrets cause I'm proud that my heart was so pure

And I'm never ashamed of my love

Now I'm finding strength in the fact that you're nothing to me

And I know the things I am above

And the immature me wishes I could just run away (Ah, ah, ah)

To somewhere I still feel sane

'Cause truth is I've been f**kin' lost since that very day

And really I'm wishing that I could just catch a break (Ah, ah, ah)

It's been Hell every couple days (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

And now, I'm here broken, expected to carry the weight

I'd say your name but you don't deserve recognition (Nah)

You played the hero but you really are the villain

There ain't a bone in me that wants to spare your feelings (Ah)

You called me crazy, but it was my intuition (Ah)

Used me for status and the fame and recognition (Ah)

It's f**king crazy what they do for recognition (Ooh)

I'd say your name but you don't deserve recognition

I'd say your name but I won't, uh

That's just you (Deserve recognition)

I always land on my feet

Bounce back game clean and neat (Ah, woah-woah, ah)

Wish I didn't check your text when you was drunk 'sleep

I've seen everything that I ain't wanna see

That I needed to see, that I needed to be

Hope you live happily ever after with a bitch (Bitch), uh

Fly to France, wine and crackers, honeymoonin' with a bitch

Hope you fuck around and have the son you wanted with a b***h

Y'all might be soulmates after all of this, so

Out on the table your friends and your family, even your label

Everyone love me, damn, it's so shameful

I kept you stable, you should be grateful

Ain't find out sooner that you was unfaithful

Damn, you so shameful

So f**king shameful

Damn, you're so, uh, f**king ungrateful, uh