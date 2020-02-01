  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Walls' by Louis Tomlinson

01 Feb 2020

 

Nothing wakes you up like waking up alone
And all that's left of us is a cupboard full of clothes
The day you walked away and took the higher ground
Was the day that I became the man that I am now

But these high walls, they came up short
Now I stand taller than them all
These high walls never broke my soul
And I, I watched them all come falling down
I watched them all come falling down for you, for you

Nothing makes you hurt like hurting who you love (Hurtin' who you love)
And no amount of words will ever be enough (Will ever be enough)
I looked you in the eyes, saw that I was lost (Saw that I was lost)
For every question why, you were my because (You were my because)

But these high walls, they came up short
Now I stand taller than them all
These high walls never broke my soul
And I, I watched them all come fallin' down
I watched them all come fallin' down for you
Fallin' down for you

So this one is a thank you for what you did to me
Why is it that "thank you" is so often bittersweet?
I just hope I see you one day, and you say to me, "Oh, oh"

But these high walls, they came up short
Now I stand taller than them all

These high walls never broke my soul
And I, I watched them all come fallin' down
I watched them all come fallin' down for you
Fallin' down for you

Nothing wakes you up like wakin' up alone

 

