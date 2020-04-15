Song Lyrics of 'We're All In This Together' From High School Musical
Together, together, together everyone
Together, together, come on, let's have some fun
Together, we're there for each other every time
Together, together come on, let's do this right
Here and now, it's time for celebration
I finally figured out (yeah yeah)
That all our dreams have no limitations
That's what it's all about (come on now)
Everyone is special in their own way
We make each other strong (each other strong)
We're not the same
We're different in a good way
Together's where we belong
We're all in this together
Once we know, that we are
We're all stars
And we see that
We're all in this together
And it shows, when we stand
Hand in hand
Make our dreams come true
(Everybody now)
Together, together, together everyone
Together, together, come on, let's have some fun
Together, we're there for each other every time
Together, together, come on, let's do this right
We're all here (yeah)
And speaking out in one voice
We're going to rock the house (rock the house)
The party's on now (oh), everybody make some noise
Come on, scream and shout
We've arrived because we stuck together
Champions one and all
We're all in this together (together)
Once we know, that we are (that we are)
We're all stars
And we see that
We're all in this together (oh)
And it shows, when we stand
Hand in hand
Make our dreams come
We're all in this together (together)
When we reach, we can fly
Know inside
We can make it
We're all in this together (everyone)
Once we see, there's a chance
That we have
And we take it
Wildcats, sing along
Yeah, you really got it going on
Wildcats in the house
Everybody say it now
Wildcats, everywhere
Wave your hands up in the air
That's the way we do it
Let's get to it
Time to show the world
We're all in this together (oh)
Once we know, that we are (that we are)
We're all stars
And we see that
We're all in this together (together)
And it shows, when we stand
Hand in hand
Make our dreams come
We're all in this together
When we reach, we can fly
Know inside
We can make it
We're all in this together
Once we see, there's a chance
That we have
And we take it
Wildcats, everywhere
Wave your hands up in the air
That's the way we do it
Let's get to it
Come on, everyone