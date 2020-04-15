Together, together, together everyone

Together, together, come on, let's have some fun

Together, we're there for each other every time

Together, together come on, let's do this right

Here and now, it's time for celebration

I finally figured out (yeah yeah)

That all our dreams have no limitations

That's what it's all about (come on now)

Everyone is special in their own way

We make each other strong (each other strong)

We're not the same

We're different in a good way

Together's where we belong

We're all in this together

Once we know, that we are

We're all stars

And we see that

We're all in this together

And it shows, when we stand

Hand in hand

Make our dreams come true

(Everybody now)

Together, together, together everyone

Together, together, come on, let's have some fun

Together, we're there for each other every time

Together, together, come on, let's do this right

We're all here (yeah)

And speaking out in one voice

We're going to rock the house (rock the house)

The party's on now (oh), everybody make some noise

Come on, scream and shout

We've arrived because we stuck together

Champions one and all

We're all in this together (together)

Once we know, that we are (that we are)

We're all stars

And we see that

We're all in this together (oh)

And it shows, when we stand

Hand in hand

Make our dreams come

We're all in this together (together)

When we reach, we can fly

Know inside

We can make it

We're all in this together (everyone)

Once we see, there's a chance

That we have

And we take it

Wildcats, sing along

Yeah, you really got it going on

Wildcats in the house

Everybody say it now

Wildcats, everywhere

Wave your hands up in the air

That's the way we do it

Let's get to it

Time to show the world

We're all in this together (oh)

Once we know, that we are (that we are)

We're all stars

And we see that

We're all in this together (together)

And it shows, when we stand

Hand in hand

Make our dreams come

We're all in this together

When we reach, we can fly

Know inside

We can make it

We're all in this together

Once we see, there's a chance

That we have

And we take it

Wildcats, everywhere

Wave your hands up in the air

That's the way we do it

Let's get to it

Come on, everyone