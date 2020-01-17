Song Lyrics of 'What A Man Gotta Do' by Jonas Brothers

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Jan 2020 10:35:30 IST

Caught my heart about one, two times
Don't need to question the reason, I'm yours
I'd move the Earth or lose a fight just to see you smile
'Cause you got no flaws, no flaws

I'm not tryna be your part-time lover
Sign me up for that full-time, I'm yours, all yours
So, what a man gotta do
So, what a man gotta do

To be totally locked up by you?
What a man gotta say?
What a man gotta pray?

To be your last goodnight and your frist goodday
So, what a man gotta do
So, what a man gotta prove
To be totally locked up by you?

You was tryna be wasting time
On stupid people in cheap lines, I'm sure, I'm sure
So I'd give a million dollars just for you to grab me by the collar
And I'll come build us, build us

I'm not tryna be your part-time lover
Sign me up for that full-time, I'm yours, all yours
So, what a man gotta do
So, what a man gotta do

To be totally locked up by you?
What a man gotta say?
What a man gotta pray?

To be your last goodnight and your frist goodday
So, what a man gotta do
So, what a man gotta prove
To be totally locked up by you?

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I'm not tryna be your part-time lover
Sign me up for that full-time, I'm yours, all yours
So, what a man gotta do
So, what a man gotta do

To be totally locked up by you?
What a man gotta say?
What a man gotta pray?

To be your last goodnight and your frist goodday
So, what a man gotta do
So, what a man gotta prove
To be totally locked up by you?

