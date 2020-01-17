Song Lyrics of 'What A Man Gotta Do' by Jonas Brothers

Caught my heart about one, two times

Don't need to question the reason, I'm yours

I'd move the Earth or lose a fight just to see you smile

'Cause you got no flaws, no flaws

I'm not tryna be your part-time lover

Sign me up for that full-time, I'm yours, all yours

So, what a man gotta do

So, what a man gotta do

To be totally locked up by you?

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last goodnight and your frist goodday

So, what a man gotta do

So, what a man gotta prove

To be totally locked up by you?

You was tryna be wasting time

On stupid people in cheap lines, I'm sure, I'm sure

So I'd give a million dollars just for you to grab me by the collar

And I'll come build us, build us

I'm not tryna be your part-time lover

Sign me up for that full-time, I'm yours, all yours

So, what a man gotta do

So, what a man gotta do

To be totally locked up by you?

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last goodnight and your frist goodday

So, what a man gotta do

So, what a man gotta prove

To be totally locked up by you?

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I'm not tryna be your part-time lover

Sign me up for that full-time, I'm yours, all yours

So, what a man gotta do

So, what a man gotta do

To be totally locked up by you?

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last goodnight and your frist goodday

So, what a man gotta do

So, what a man gotta prove

To be totally locked up by you?