Song Lyrics of 'When You Say Nothing At All' by Ronan Keating

It's amazing how you

Can speak right to my heart.

Without saying a word

You can light up the dark.

Try as I may, I could never explain

What I hear when you don't say a thing.

The smile on your face

Lets me know that you need me.

There's a truth in your eyes

Saying you'll never leave me.

The touch of your hand says you'll catch me wherever I fall.

You say it best when you say nothing at all.

All day long I can hear

People talking out loud,

But when you hold me near (you hold me near)

You drown out the crowd (the crowd, the crowd).

Try as they may, they can never define

What's been said between your heart and mine.

The smile on your face

Lets me know that you need me.

There's a truth in your eyes

Saying you'll never leave me.

The touch of your hand says you'll catch me wherever I fall.

You say it best (you say it best) when you say nothing at all.

The smile on your face

Lets me know that you need me.

There's a truth in your eyes

Saying you'll never leave me.

The touch of your hand says you'll catch me wherever I fall.

You say it best (you say it best) when you say nothing at all.

You say it best when you say nothing at all.

That smile on your face,

The truth in your eyes,

The touch of your hand

Lets me know that you need me.