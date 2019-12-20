Song Lyrics of 'White Christmas' by Gwen Stefani
By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Dec 2019 16:00:54 IST
I'm dreaming of a white christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the treetops glisten and children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
I'm dreaming of a white christmas
With every christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your christmases be white
I'm dreaming of a white christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the treetops glisten and children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
I'm dreaming of a white christmas
With every christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your christmases be white
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your christmases be white