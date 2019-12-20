Song Lyrics of 'White Christmas' by Gwen Stefani

I'm dreaming of a white christmas

Just like the ones I used to know

Where the treetops glisten and children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow

I'm dreaming of a white christmas

With every christmas card I write

May your days be merry and bright

And may all your christmases be white

