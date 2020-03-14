Song Lyrics of 'Worry About Me' by Ellie Goulding & blackbear
You can worry 'bout this
You can worry 'bout that
You can worry 'bout she
You can worry 'bout this
You can worry 'bout that
You can worry 'bout she
Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry, worry 'bout me
Lately, I don't think, I don't think about you, feeling so free
Been jumping through hoops to get under you, but now I'm cool
Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry, worry 'bout me
Been having good times
Been having late nights, yeah
And then you call me (Call me)
Ask if I'm alright, what the hell?
Sayin' that you care about me
But you just wanna be in my head 'cause you're lonely
I thought I needed you to feel safe
But now that I've been through it, I'm stuck in a good place
Ooh, why you tryna put me in a different mood?
Just because I'm still out seein' someone new?
Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry, worry 'bout me
Lately, I don't think, I don't think about you, feeling so free
Been jumpin' through hoops to get under you, but now I'm cool
Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry, worry 'bout me
You can worry 'bout this
You can worry 'bout that
You can worry 'bout she
You can worry 'bout this
You can worry 'bout that
You can worry 'bout she
She said, "Why you gotta hit me on some 'I don't know' shit?"
I am not your property; who led you to that notion?
Actions speakin' louder than whatever you been smokin'
You don't gotta try and fix somebody that ain't broken, no
And you don't gotta worry where I'm at or where I'm goin' (Goin')
Somewhere by my lonesome (Lonesome)
Somewhere by the ocean (Ocean)
She can feel her nose loose
Oh, shit, the way you kill my vibe is so atrocious, it's bogus
I blocked you 'cause I don't live in the past, live in the moment
Last time that you hit me up, I wrote this
Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry, worry 'bout me (Ooh, yeah)
Lately (Lately), I don't think, I don't think about you, feelin' so free
Been jumpin' through hoops to get under you, but now I'm cool
Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry, worry 'bout me
You can worry 'bout this
You can worry 'bout that
You can worry 'bout she (Don't worry 'bout me)
You can worry 'bout this
You can worry 'bout that
You can worry 'bout she (Don't worry 'bout me)