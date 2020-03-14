Song Lyrics of 'Worry About Me' by Ellie Goulding & blackbear

You can worry 'bout this

You can worry 'bout that

You can worry 'bout she

You can worry 'bout this

You can worry 'bout that

You can worry 'bout she

Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry, worry 'bout me

Lately, I don't think, I don't think about you, feeling so free

Been jumping through hoops to get under you, but now I'm cool

Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry, worry 'bout me

Been having good times

Been having late nights, yeah

And then you call me (Call me)

Ask if I'm alright, what the hell?

Sayin' that you care about me

But you just wanna be in my head 'cause you're lonely

I thought I needed you to feel safe

But now that I've been through it, I'm stuck in a good place

Ooh, why you tryna put me in a different mood?

Just because I'm still out seein' someone new?

Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry, worry 'bout me

Lately, I don't think, I don't think about you, feeling so free

Been jumpin' through hoops to get under you, but now I'm cool

Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry, worry 'bout me

You can worry 'bout this

You can worry 'bout that

You can worry 'bout she

You can worry 'bout this

You can worry 'bout that

You can worry 'bout she

She said, "Why you gotta hit me on some 'I don't know' shit?"

I am not your property; who led you to that notion?

Actions speakin' louder than whatever you been smokin'

You don't gotta try and fix somebody that ain't broken, no

And you don't gotta worry where I'm at or where I'm goin' (Goin')

Somewhere by my lonesome (Lonesome)

Somewhere by the ocean (Ocean)

She can feel her nose loose

Oh, shit, the way you kill my vibe is so atrocious, it's bogus

I blocked you 'cause I don't live in the past, live in the moment

Last time that you hit me up, I wrote this

Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry, worry 'bout me (Ooh, yeah)

Lately (Lately), I don't think, I don't think about you, feelin' so free

Been jumpin' through hoops to get under you, but now I'm cool

Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry, worry 'bout me

You can worry 'bout this

You can worry 'bout that

You can worry 'bout she (Don't worry 'bout me)

You can worry 'bout this

You can worry 'bout that

You can worry 'bout she (Don't worry 'bout me)