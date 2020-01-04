  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld

Song Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld

Song Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Jan 2020 15:00:16 IST

I don't hate you
No, I couldn't if I wanted to
I just hate all the hurt that you put me through
And that I blame myself for letting you
Did you know I already knew?

Couldn't even see you through the smoke
Lookin' back, I probably should have known
But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone

Loved me with your worst intentions
Didn't even stop to question
Every time you burned me down
Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

Loved me with your worst intentions
Painted us a happy ending
Every time you burned me down
Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

And it's so gut-wrenchin'
Fallin' in the wrong direction

On my tip-toes
But I still couldn't reach your ego
Guess I was crazy to give you my body, my mind
Don't know what I was thinkin' 'til now
Everyone thinks that you're somebody else
You even convinced yourself

Couldn't even see you through the smoke
Lookin' back, I probably should have known
But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone

Loved me with your worst intentions
Didn't even stop to question
Every time you burned me down
Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

Loved me with your worst intentions
Painted us a happy ending
Every time you burned me down
Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

And it's so gut-wrenchin' (Ooh, ooh)
Fallin' in the wrong direction (Ooh, ooh)
How did you sweep me right off my feet?
Baby, I can't keep
Fallin' in the wrong direction
How did you sweep me right off my feet?
Right off my feet

Couldn't even see you through the smoke
Lookin' back, I probably should have known
But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone

Loved me with your worst intentions
Didn't even stop to question (No)
Every time you burned me down (Me down)
Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

Loved me with your worst intentions
Painted us a happy ending (Ooh)
Every time you burned me down (Me down)
Don't know how; for a moment, it felt like heaven

And it's so gut-wrenchin'
Fallin' in the wrong direction

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Dariyaganj from Jai Mummy Di

Song lyrics of Dariyaganj from Jai Mummy Di

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Yummy' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'Yummy' by Justin Bieber

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson

Song Lyrics of 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Mirchi Shimle Di from Shimla Mirch

Song Lyrics of Mirchi Shimle Di from Shimla Mirch

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Into You' by Ariana Grande

Song Lyrics of 'Into You' by Ariana Grande

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Ghamand Kar from Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Song Lyrics of Ghamand Kar from Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld

Song Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld

NewsDeepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors

Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors

NewsAamir Khan pulled off an intense running sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan pulled off an intense running sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha