Song Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld

I don't hate you

No, I couldn't if I wanted to

I just hate all the hurt that you put me through

And that I blame myself for letting you

Did you know I already knew?

Couldn't even see you through the smoke

Lookin' back, I probably should have known

But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone

Loved me with your worst intentions

Didn't even stop to question

Every time you burned me down

Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

Loved me with your worst intentions

Painted us a happy ending

Every time you burned me down

Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

And it's so gut-wrenchin'

Fallin' in the wrong direction

On my tip-toes

But I still couldn't reach your ego

Guess I was crazy to give you my body, my mind

Don't know what I was thinkin' 'til now

Everyone thinks that you're somebody else

You even convinced yourself

Couldn't even see you through the smoke

Lookin' back, I probably should have known

But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone

Loved me with your worst intentions

Didn't even stop to question

Every time you burned me down

Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

Loved me with your worst intentions

Painted us a happy ending

Every time you burned me down

Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

And it's so gut-wrenchin' (Ooh, ooh)

Fallin' in the wrong direction (Ooh, ooh)

How did you sweep me right off my feet?

Baby, I can't keep

Fallin' in the wrong direction

How did you sweep me right off my feet?

Right off my feet

Couldn't even see you through the smoke

Lookin' back, I probably should have known

But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone

Loved me with your worst intentions

Didn't even stop to question (No)

Every time you burned me down (Me down)

Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

Loved me with your worst intentions

Painted us a happy ending (Ooh)

Every time you burned me down (Me down)

Don't know how; for a moment, it felt like heaven

And it's so gut-wrenchin'

Fallin' in the wrong direction