Song Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld
I don't hate you
No, I couldn't if I wanted to
I just hate all the hurt that you put me through
And that I blame myself for letting you
Did you know I already knew?
Couldn't even see you through the smoke
Lookin' back, I probably should have known
But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone
Loved me with your worst intentions
Didn't even stop to question
Every time you burned me down
Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven
Loved me with your worst intentions
Painted us a happy ending
Every time you burned me down
Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven
And it's so gut-wrenchin'
Fallin' in the wrong direction
On my tip-toes
But I still couldn't reach your ego
Guess I was crazy to give you my body, my mind
Don't know what I was thinkin' 'til now
Everyone thinks that you're somebody else
You even convinced yourself
Couldn't even see you through the smoke
Lookin' back, I probably should have known
But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone
Loved me with your worst intentions
Didn't even stop to question
Every time you burned me down
Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven
Loved me with your worst intentions
Painted us a happy ending
Every time you burned me down
Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven
And it's so gut-wrenchin' (Ooh, ooh)
Fallin' in the wrong direction (Ooh, ooh)
How did you sweep me right off my feet?
Baby, I can't keep
Fallin' in the wrong direction
How did you sweep me right off my feet?
Right off my feet
Couldn't even see you through the smoke
Lookin' back, I probably should have known
But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone
Loved me with your worst intentions
Didn't even stop to question (No)
Every time you burned me down (Me down)
Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven
Loved me with your worst intentions
Painted us a happy ending (Ooh)
Every time you burned me down (Me down)
Don't know how; for a moment, it felt like heaven
And it's so gut-wrenchin'
Fallin' in the wrong direction