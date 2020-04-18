Song Lyrics of 'YOU CAN'T HOLD MY HEART' by MONSTA X

Oh, can you stay awake

One more hour, maybe this can change

Oh, can you numb the pain

'Cause it runs deep in constant waves

How's it gonna work when we can't admit it

Pretend like we don't know now

Tried to drag it out, but we beared it livin'

We can let it go now

And, there's nothing that I can say at all

You can't hold my heart no more

And I'm waiting for your arms to fall

You can't hold my heart no more

Yeah, there's nothing I can say at all

You can't hold my heart no more

And I'm waiting for your arms to fall

You can't hold my heart no more

We made city sound

Had a fire, but it's dying down

We tried to make a way

But we got lost and swept away

How's it gonna work when we can't admit it

Pretend that we don't know now

Tried to drag it out, but we beared it livin'

We can let it go now

Yeah, there's nothing I can say at all

You can't hold my heart no more

And I'm waiting for your arms to fall

You can't hold my heart no more

I know you're tryin' to hold on close

But it's slipping through your fingertips

And I know you tryin' to hold on close

Yeah, there's nothing I can say at all

You can't hold my heart no more

And I'm waiting for your arms to fall

You can't hold my heart no more