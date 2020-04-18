Song Lyrics of 'YOU CAN'T HOLD MY HEART' by MONSTA X
Oh, can you stay awake
One more hour, maybe this can change
Oh, can you numb the pain
'Cause it runs deep in constant waves
How's it gonna work when we can't admit it
Pretend like we don't know now
Tried to drag it out, but we beared it livin'
We can let it go now
And, there's nothing that I can say at all
You can't hold my heart no more
And I'm waiting for your arms to fall
You can't hold my heart no more
Yeah, there's nothing I can say at all
You can't hold my heart no more
And I'm waiting for your arms to fall
You can't hold my heart no more
We made city sound
Had a fire, but it's dying down
We tried to make a way
But we got lost and swept away
How's it gonna work when we can't admit it
Pretend that we don't know now
Tried to drag it out, but we beared it livin'
We can let it go now
Yeah, there's nothing I can say at all
You can't hold my heart no more
And I'm waiting for your arms to fall
You can't hold my heart no more
I know you're tryin' to hold on close
But it's slipping through your fingertips
And I know you tryin' to hold on close
Yeah, there's nothing I can say at all
You can't hold my heart no more
And I'm waiting for your arms to fall
You can't hold my heart no more