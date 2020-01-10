Song Lyrics of 'You should be sad' by Halsey

  1. Home
Halsey
I wanna start this out and say
I gotta get it off my chest
Got no anger, got no malice
Just a little bit of regret

Know nobody else will tell you
So there's some things I gotta say
Gonna jot it down and then get it out
And then I'll be on my way

No, you're not half the man you think that you are
And you can't fill the hole inside of you with money, drugs, and cars
I'm so glad I never ever had a baby with you
'Cause you can't love nothing unless there's something in it for you

Oh, I feel so sorry, I feel so sad
I tried to help you, it just made you mad
And I had no warning about who you are

I'm just glad I made it out without breaking down
And then ran so fucking far
That you would never ever touch me again
Won't see your alligator tears
'Cause, no, I've had enough of them

Let me start this off by saying
I really meant well from the start
Take a broken man right in my hands
And then put back all his parts

But you're not half the man you think that you are
And you can't fill the hole inside of you with money, girls, and cars
I'm so glad I never ever had a baby with you
'Cause you can't love nothing unless there's something in it for you

Oh, I feel so sorry (I feel so sorry)
I feel so sad (I feel so sad)
I tried to help you (I tried to help you)
It just made you mad

And I had no warning (I had no warning)
About who you are (About who you are)
Just glad I made it out without breaking down
Oh, I feel so sorry (I feel so sorry)
I feel so sad (I feel so sad)

I tried to help you (I tried to help you)
It just made you mad
And I had no warning (I had no warning)
About who you are (About who you are)
'Bout who you are

Hey
Hey
Hey
Hey

'Cause you're not half the man you think that you are
And you can't fill the hole inside of you with money, drugs, and cars
I'm so glad I never ever had a baby with you
'Cause you can't love nothing unless there's something in it for you

I feel so sad
You should be sad
You should be

You should be sad
You should be
You should be
You should be

