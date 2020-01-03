  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Yummy' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'Yummy' by Justin Bieber
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Jan 2020 10:36:31 IST

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way

Bonafide, stallion
It ain't in no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain't on the side, you're number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hunnid racks on me, spend it, babe
Light a match, gettin' litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way

Standin' up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I'm compromised
You're incriminatin', no disguise
And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hunnid racks on me, spend it, babe
Light a match, gettin' litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way

Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
I'm elated that you are my lady
You got the yum, yum, yum, yum
You got the yum, yum, yum, woah
Woah-oo

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way

