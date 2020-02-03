  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Yummy' by Justin Bieber
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Feb 2020 11:11:42 IST

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way

Bona fide stallion
Ain't in no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain't on the side, you're number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way

You already know, I got it
Can't keep flexin' on you when you can't stop this
You already know, you want this
If you talkin' then you ain't doin' nothing

Oh, and your heads on my body (Ooh)
In the A.M. or P.M., you get what needed from me
Sugar, honey, so sweet (Oh)
I got that yum-yum, I got that yum-yum

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way

Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
I'm elated that you are my lady
You got the yum, yum, yum, yum
You got the yum, yum-yum, woah
Woah-ooh

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way

