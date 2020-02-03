Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

Bona fide stallion

Ain't in no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain't on the side, you're number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

You already know, I got it

Can't keep flexin' on you when you can't stop this

You already know, you want this

If you talkin' then you ain't doin' nothing

Oh, and your heads on my body (Ooh)

In the A.M. or P.M., you get what needed from me

Sugar, honey, so sweet (Oh)

I got that yum-yum, I got that yum-yum

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way

Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face

I'm elated that you are my lady

You got the yum, yum, yum, yum

You got the yum, yum-yum, woah

Woah-ooh

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way