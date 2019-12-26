Sonia Mann shared the silver screen with Hritik Roshan

Salman Khan has launched many actresses in the Bollywood industry who continued to mesmerize us. But this story is not one of those. Sonia Mann will be seen as lead opposite to Himesh Reshammiya in the movie Happy Hardy and Heer.

Sonia Mann was cast as lead opposite to Himesh Reshammiya by his wife Sonia Kapoor, who is also the screenplay writer of the film ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’.

Sonia Mann shares her experience of the first meeting with Salman Khan. She told us that she was introduced by Amarendra Randhava, a close friend of Salman’s, who happens to be Sonia’s family friend and brother. They were on a tour in Manali together, when coincidently Salman Khan was shooting in Manali for Tubelight.

There, she met him and the Bollywood star patiently mentor her on how to behave and make her way up to become a star. Since then she has been in touch with him. Sonia told us that, “I feel blessed that I was welcomed by Hritik Roshan and then I met Salman Khan, all of this is like a dream. Salman always inspires and guides me for my acting career.

He is like my mentor for fitness and motivates me to work on my diction. But I never received any recommendation or launch from him. We maintained our friendship.” The teaser to this is shared by Salman Khan himself.

Sonia Mann has done a music video with millions of views and has done South Indian films. She has also won Limca Fresh face of Punjab, VLCC Queen of the year, and is now set to shine on Bollywood silver screen as a lead.

Before playing the lead in Happy Hardy and Heer, Sonia has given a guest appearance along with the Hrithik Roshan in a Marathi movie Hrudyantar.

Happy Hardy & Heer is produced by HR Musik & EYKA Films & directed by Raka. Deepshika Deshmukh & Sabita Manakchand are the producers of the film. The film is all set to release on the 31st of January, 2020.