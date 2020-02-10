  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sonu Nigam: 'Yeh dil' in 'Pardes' changed my career

Sonu Nigam: 'Yeh dil' in 'Pardes' changed my career

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 16:54:15 IST

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Bollywood playback star Sonu Nigam considers his popular hit "Yeh dil deewana" in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pardes" as the song that changed the course of his career.

Sonu feels before that song released, filmmakers and fans alike would dismiss his talent, saying he was just another Mohammad Rafi clone. "Yeh Dil Deewana", filmed on SRK in the 1997 Subhash Ghai film, changed all that, according to the singer.

"No one discovered my originality till they heard 'Yeh dil deewana'. I sang this song exactly how the director envisaged it, and both the song and film became superhit, and I became the Sonu Nigam," he added.

Sonu recently paid a visit to Ghai's Whistling Woods film school, where he went down memory lane and recalled about his experience of singing "Yeh dil deewana" for Shah Rukh in the film.

The singer is currently busy performing at live concerts and working on non-film songs.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsOscars 2020: Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer

Oscars 2020: Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer

NewsAnanya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

Ananya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

NewsJanhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

NewsWillem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

Willem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

NewsEsha Deol turns author with 'Amma Mia'

Esha Deol turns author with 'Amma Mia'

NewsSmriti Irani is all praises for Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad'

Smriti Irani is all praises for Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

Song Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

FeatureRomantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love

Romantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Song Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan