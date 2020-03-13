Zee5's upcoming series State Of Siege 26/11 has started making a buzz since quite a long now. The series revolves around the terror attack by Kasab and his team on Taj Hotel and surrounding areas.

Actor Sonu Randeep Choudhary will be seen playing one of the prime characters in the show. He has portrayed Ismail Khan, the terror troop leader heading Kasab and his team.

Hailing from a small village called Kolinda in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan; Sonu has done several TVCs for Amazon, Mahindra Finance and Organic Food to name a few. He also worked as a casting associate for Contiloe Pictures. He has also done theatre with director Jairoop Jeevan in 2010.

Speaking about this big digital break, Sonu says, "I am humbled to have gotten this opportunity to play Ismail. He is tough, smart, cunning and a dark shaded character. It wasn't easy playing him because of the violent nature that he has, which is entirely opposite to me.

I went through a good amount of research on him, saw some films, read some books and that's how I managed to get into his skin. I feel lucky to do my digital debut with Zee5."

Sharing his experience working with an ensemble cast including Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya and Mukul Dev amongst the others. Choudhary exclaims, "It was delightful working with the team. They were very cordial and helpful. It was a good learning experience."

Produced by Contiloe Pictures and directed by Matthews Leutwyler, the series will stream on Zee5 from the 20th of March, 2020. We wish Sonu and the entire team, good luck and success.