Sonu Sood gets nostalgic as 'Simmba' turns one

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Rohit Shetty's cop drama "Simmba" was released last year on this day and actor Sonu Sood, who featured on the film, got nostalgic.

The film starred Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and went on to become a superhit upon release on December 28. The film also successfully established Sara Ali Khan as a bankable newcomer in Bollywood.

Sonu, who played the antagonist in the action-drama, took out time on Saturday to recollect his experience of working in the movie.

"All my films are always very close to my heart, and 'Simmba' was a film where I completely enjoyed working because the energy on the sets was so high. Working with Ranveer Singh was extremely wonderful. Even Sara is fun to work with. We used to have so much fun on the sets, the entire set was so energetic throughout the film that we all gave our best. So yes, I often get nostalgic about the wonderful times we spent on the film's set," he added.

Taking his cop drama universe forward, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the release of his next instalment, "Sooryavanshi". The action-packed film will feature Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

"Sooryavanshi" hits theatres on March 27, 2020.

