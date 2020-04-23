  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sonu Sood to feed over 25,000 migrants during Ramzan

Sonu Sood to feed over 25,000 migrants during Ramzan

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 19:15:17 IST

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood has decided to provide meal kits to over 25,000 migrants on a daily basis in Mumbai during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, which begins from Thursday.

"Times are so difficult today that it's very important for each one of us to stand for each other. Through this initiative, I would be helping all those who would be fasting during this period and we would provide special meal kits so they don't stay hungry after fasting all day," Sonu said.

The initiative will help these migrants who have come from faraway places like Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Before this, Sonu started a ration drive to help the needy during the ongoing lockdown.

Under an initiative called Shakti Annadanam launched in the name of his late father Shakti Sagar Sood, Sonu aims to feed more than 45,000 people on a daily basis in Mumbai.

He also offered his hotel in Juhu for healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and para medical staff.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

NewsAlaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

Alaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

NewsGet ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

Get ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

NewsDice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

Dice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

NewsBaarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

Baarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

NewsMadonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Madonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hum Paanch'

Song Lyrics of 'Hum Paanch'

FeatureSix Bollywood films for that cricket-fix during the lockdown

Six Bollywood films for that cricket-fix during the lockdown

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix