Sonu Sood to feed over 25,000 migrants during Ramzan

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood has decided to provide meal kits to over 25,000 migrants on a daily basis in Mumbai during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, which begins from Thursday.

"Times are so difficult today that it's very important for each one of us to stand for each other. Through this initiative, I would be helping all those who would be fasting during this period and we would provide special meal kits so they don't stay hungry after fasting all day," Sonu said.

The initiative will help these migrants who have come from faraway places like Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Before this, Sonu started a ration drive to help the needy during the ongoing lockdown.

Under an initiative called Shakti Annadanam launched in the name of his late father Shakti Sagar Sood, Sonu aims to feed more than 45,000 people on a daily basis in Mumbai.

He also offered his hotel in Juhu for healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and para medical staff.

