  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Morbius' Trailer: Jared Leto transforms into bloodthirsty vampire in action-packed trailer

'Morbius' Trailer: Jared Leto transforms into bloodthirsty vampire in action-packed trailer

Morbius: Jared Leto transforms into bloodthirsty vampire in action-packed trailer
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Jan 2020 12:19:48 IST

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Jared Leto starrer 'Morbius'. The film is the latest instalment in the studio’s rival universe of Marvel characters.

After an unsuccessful foray in the world of comic book movies a few years ago with DC Comics’ 'Suicide Squad', Oscar-winner Jared Leto is trying his hand at playing a Marvel antihero named Morbius.

Also Read: Sam Mendes' war drama '1917' bags 10 Oscar nominations

Based on the Marvel villain, the film shows the origin story of Morbius the Living Vampire, a tragically flawed character who accidentally turns himself into a pseudo-vampiric superhuman after a failed experiment to cure himself of a rare blood disorder.

The trailer also makes it clear this isn’t a Marvel Studios movie. Instead, it’s being made "in association with Marvel," which is another way of framing the relationship of which studios own which characters.

As the film is intended to be a part of an extended Spider-Man universe, much similar to Tom Hardy's 'Venom', it appears like it will be taking place after last year's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' in which Spider-Man is exposed and is blamed for the murder of Mysterio.

Besides Leto who plays the titular character, the film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson in key roles.

Morbius is set to hit the theaters on July 31.

Related Topics

NewsWhat makes Amitabh Bachchan miss his mother?

What makes Amitabh Bachchan miss his mother?

NewsMeet Shraddha Kapoor's 'Rule Breakers' from Street Dancer 3D!

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'Rule Breakers' from Street Dancer 3D!

NewsWill Smith pays surprise visit to a retiring receptionist

Will Smith pays surprise visit to a retiring receptionist

News'83' poster: Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

'83' poster: Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

NewsCamila Cabello feels nostalgic on 2nd anniversary of her debut solo album

Camila Cabello feels nostalgic on 2nd anniversary of her debut solo album

NewsNatasa Stankovic shares 'beach' picture with Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic shares 'beach' picture with Hardik Pandya

NewsNo Time to Die: Billie Eilish to become the youngest artist to record James Bond song

No Time to Die: Billie Eilish to become the youngest artist to record James Bond song

Feature20 years of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai: These Romantic songs from the movie will remind you of your love

20 years of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai: These Romantic songs from the movie will remind you of your love

NewsRaj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away