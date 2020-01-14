Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Jared Leto starrer 'Morbius'. The film is the latest instalment in the studio’s rival universe of Marvel characters.

After an unsuccessful foray in the world of comic book movies a few years ago with DC Comics’ 'Suicide Squad', Oscar-winner Jared Leto is trying his hand at playing a Marvel antihero named Morbius.

Based on the Marvel villain, the film shows the origin story of Morbius the Living Vampire, a tragically flawed character who accidentally turns himself into a pseudo-vampiric superhuman after a failed experiment to cure himself of a rare blood disorder.

The trailer also makes it clear this isn’t a Marvel Studios movie. Instead, it’s being made "in association with Marvel," which is another way of framing the relationship of which studios own which characters.

As the film is intended to be a part of an extended Spider-Man universe, much similar to Tom Hardy's 'Venom', it appears like it will be taking place after last year's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' in which Spider-Man is exposed and is blamed for the murder of Mysterio.

Besides Leto who plays the titular character, the film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson in key roles.

Morbius is set to hit the theaters on July 31.