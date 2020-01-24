Sooraj Barjatya's TV series shot in Indore

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020 19:53:22 IST

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming television series "Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao" has been shot in Indore. For a special sequence, the team flew to Indore and shot at various locations.

"It was a collective decision to shoot in Indore as our show is set against the backdrop of the city, and we wanted to make the screenplay authentic. We shot at famous locations including Maheshwar Fort, Sarafa Bazaar, Ahilya Bai Holkar palace. Shooting in the city became a pleasant experience for me and my entire team and I want to extend my gratitude to the residents of Indore. I hope we have explored it well in the show and the audience can connect with the same," Sooraj said.

The show, which revolves around a Maharashtrian family based in Indore, features actors Mohan Joshi and Seema Biswas.

"Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao" airs on Star Plus soon.

