'Sooryavanshi' most anticipated Indian movie of 2020: IMDb

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Feb 2020 15:54:48 IST

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaifs upcoming cop drama "Sooryavanshi" is the most anticipated India movie of 2020, according to an IMDb list.

"Sooryavanshi" is the next instalment in Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe. It is slated to hit theatres in March.

IMDb on Wednesday unveiled its list of most anticipated Indian films of 2020. The list is determined by IMDbPro MOVIEmeter data, based on actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors on the website.

"Brahmastra: Part One" is on the second spot. The Ayan Mukerji superhero adventure stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and is set to release on December 4 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also features Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Ajay Devgn's new blockbuster "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" is third in the list, followed by the Ranveer Singh-starrer "83". "Rambo", "K.G.F: Chapter 2", "Street Dancer 3D", "Baaghi 3", "Indian 2" and "Chhapaak" complete the top 10.

