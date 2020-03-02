The trailer of ‘Sooryavanshi’ features the actor essaying a strong-headed cop, pulling stunts on a chopper and indulging in exciting car chases.

Rohit Shetty’s signature action of cars flying and power-packed stunts and the trailer promises a larger-than-life cop saga. Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham.

Also Read: 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer: Desi Avengers Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's action-packed performance

We have a list of dialogues from the trailer 'Sooryavanshi' one of the powerful dialogues from the cop universe "Hindustan ne meri kismat badli ab main Hindustan ki kismat palat doonga"

The film is directed by action director Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to release on 24th March 2020.

"Mumbai Police passport pe religion dekh kar goli nahi chalati…criminal record dekhkar thokti hai"

"Hindustan ne meri kismat badli ab main Hindustan ki kismat palat doonga"

"Shehar mein aur bhi police officers apna kaam kar rahe hai lekin koi bhi duty ke liye apne bachche ki jaan khatre main nahi daalta."

"Soorya, woh log kab aayenge yeh main nahi jaanta par aayenge jaroor"

"Iss baar aayenge naa …toh dekh lenge saalo ko"

"Jis goli se tu marega uspe aisa bade mein likha hoenga ‘Made In India’"

"Gaadi aisa hamesha ghumake kyun aata hai?"

"Aur tu har baar helicopter pe kyun latakta hai?"

"Haan….kiska jyada bada hai …ENTRY"