'Sooryavanshi' Trailer out

The most awaited trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe ‘Sooryavanshi’ trailer is out and it is filled with lots of action, drama and comedy.

Akshay Kumar has created a lot of curiosity and a shared motion poster from the film on Sunday.

The trailer shows Akshay Kumar as the cop from Mumbai fighting with sleeper cells and the terrorists. Katrina Kaif is seen as Akshay Kumar's love interest. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn play their respective roles from their films Simmba and Singham. These Desi Avengers fight with the terrorists for a better day tomorrow.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay will play the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba, which also starred Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif will play Akshay's love interest in the film.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in 'Good Newwz' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, while Katrina Kaif was last seen in 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan.

The film is directed by action director Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to release on 24th March 2020.

On 25th March, the date marks the Maharashtrian New Year Gudi Padwa and therefore is a state holiday in the state. Keeping the festive mood in mind, Shetty and the team want to cash in on the Maharashtra government's declaration that multiplexes, eateries and shops in malls can stay open 24x7 from now on.

This will let "Sooryavanshi" be screened all night on March 24.

Check out the trailer of ‘Sooryavanshi’ below: