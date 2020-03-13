Sophie Choudry's upcoming peppy party song 'Bomb'

Bollywood's ever so glamorous & original pop Diva Sophie Choudry is ready to drop a bomb, quite literally this time! The actor-singer is back with yet another peppy party song 'Bomb' shot in the exotic locales of Dubai.

Sophie dropped a bachelorette anthem 'Sajan Main Nachungi' bringing the 'Ek Pardesi' hitmaker back in the top chartbusters. Last year Sophie collaborated with RDB fame Manj Musik for another dance music single. In less than a year Sophie is back with her song titled 'Bomb' to release worldwide this March.

Exclusively shot in Dubai, Sophie this time around has collaborated for a Punjabi song with Mayur Kataria & Manj Musik for a song exclusively written about her.

Apart from being a fashionista, & a fitness idol, talk show host & a successful entrepreneur, Sophie known for her professionalism shot the entire song in record-breaking time, half a day Sophie shares, ' I was travelling extensively for my gigs when this music video came along.

I usually don't star in other singer's music videos since I make my own songs but apparently this song was written about me & I had no reason to not do it.

We started shooting as early as 5 am in Dubai's sand dunes & finished the song in a day. I've also sung a few lines. We hope to yet again drop a bomb with this one, pun intended.'