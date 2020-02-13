'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner and her singer husband, Joe Jonas, are expecting their first child together.

According to JustJared.com, the couple have been reportedly keeping things very "hush hush". However their friends and family are already aware of the news and "super excited for them".

A souce close to the couple revealed: "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

The star couple, who got married in Las Vegas in May 2019, were last spotted together earlier this month at the 2020 Grammy Awards which saw a performance by the Jonas Brothers, while their wives, Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, danced away in their seats.

As the couple are yet to confirm the news themselves, the news of the couple's pregnancy went viral in no time. Many fans took to social media to congratulate the couple.

While a fan wrote, "Sophie turner being pregnant just made my entire life better," another said that Sophie and Joe would make the best parents." A third user even brought in the Game of Thrones reference, stating that the "Prince/ Princess of North is coming..."

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are going to make the best parents" wrote a fan.

"Omgeee Joe is going to be such an amazing cute daddy & sophie a beautiful mommy," posted another user.